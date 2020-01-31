The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Protests against Trump plan expected in Tel Aviv and Arab Triangle

"In a deal, there are two sides, not just one. In apartheid, there is room for only one people. In democracy, there should be a place for all," the Joint List said.

By LEON SVERDLOV  
JANUARY 31, 2020 18:40
Palestinian flags flutter at a protest against the Nation-State Law in Rabin Square, Tel Aviv, August 11th, 2018 (photo credit: KOBI RICHTER/TPS)
Palestinian flags flutter at a protest against the Nation-State Law in Rabin Square, Tel Aviv, August 11th, 2018
(photo credit: KOBI RICHTER/TPS)
Arab and Jewish Israelis are expected to protest against US President Donald Trump's "Deal of the Century" in several locations across the state on Saturday.

More than to 1.5 thousand people are expected to attend a protest at Tel Aviv's Dizengoff Square organized by Peace Now, the Geneva Initiative, Combatants for Peace, the Parents Circle Families Forum, Standing Together, A Land for All and other left-wing NGOs and grassroots organizations at 7 p.m. Israeli time.

"The plan sets the foundation for an immediate, unilateral annexation of the occupied territories while erasing all international consensuses concerning the rights of the Palestinian people and a two-state solution based on the 1967 borders," Israel's Arab-Israeli and third largest Knesset fraction, the Joint List said on Facebook.

"It also sets the ground for the transfer of thousands of Arab citizens from the Triangle and the annulment of their citizenship. Trump's and [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu's plan is a deepening of the apartheid and an attempt to eternalize the occupation," the list continued.

"In a deal, there are two sides, not just one. In apartheid, there is room for only one people. In democracy, there should be a place for all," the fraction said.


"US President Donald Trump solemnly presented this week his 'Deal of the Century.' He repeated the words 'peace agreement' and 'Palestinian state,' but despite the festive atmosphere, if you read the details of the plan, it is clear that it does not include neither a peace agreement nor a Palestinian state," Israeli nonprofit Peace Now said in a press release.

The NGO added that the proposed Palestinian state is "Swiss cheese," saying it is several "patches connected with strings of highways without a genuine possibility of sustainable development."

The nonprofit continued, saying that "the American proposal includes an option for Israel to revoke the citizenship of thousands of Arab citizens, 'passing,' them against their will, under Palestinian sovereignty." Peace Now added that the deal is a "racist proposal, the meaning of which is blatant transfer and forcible removal of Israeli citizens."

Zazim–Community Action, a grassroots organization listed among the event's organizers, said that "Trump is pushing forward a 'peace' plan that excludes the Palestinians, and it is not surprising that the result is a road map for apartheid and transfer."

The nonprofit added that "the detrimental plan suggests to revoke the citizenship of the Israeli citizens in Kufr Qasem, Tireh and Tayibeh, immortalizing the Israeli control and securing all of the settlements in their place."

In addition to the main protest in Tel Aviv, Zazim and the Joint List are organizing a protest march in Baqa el-Gharbiyyeh, an Arab Israeli town set to be walled off according to Trump's plan.

"Follow-Up Committee for Arab Citizens of Israel invites us all to attend an important protest in Baqa el-Gharbiyyeh tomorrow, on Saturday," Zazim said. "This week, the solidarity of Jewish activists with thousands the citizenship of which this plan threatens to annul is more important than ever."


