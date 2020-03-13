Rabbi Riskin in quarantine, encourages strictures to prevent infection

Riskin recommended that there be more small prayer services in order to avoid large gatherings of any type. He asked those over the age of 70 or who are suffering from a respiratory illness to pray alone and not at prayer services.

Additionally, Riskin forbade public weddings and large celebrations in Efrat, including the celebrations that usually take place the Shabbat before a wedding.

Riskin is officially supposed to remain in quarantine until Monday and stressed in the letter that he is feeling fine. He plans on extending his quarantine for about an additional week because he is often in contact with a large number of people, and he wants to be absolutely sure that he is not infected with the coronavirus

Riskin is the chief rabbi of the settlement of Efrat, located south of Jerusalem.

