Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Rabbi refuses to wed Liberman's son: Enemy of the Haredi community

Liberman's son is Haredi and very close with the rabbi, but the rabbi nevertheless refused to officiate the wedding since Liberman would be present at the event.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 25, 2019 10:23
1 minute read.
Rabbi refuses to wed Liberman's son: Enemy of the Haredi community

YISRAEL BEYTENU leader Avigdor Liberman addresses a faction meeting at the Knesset yesterday. . (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Rabbi Baruch Dov Diskin refused to wed Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman's son Amos, because he didn't want to meet Liberman at the event, according to Mako.

Liberman has said multiple times that he refuses to sit with Haredim in the government and supports a draft law that would require Haredim to draft into the IDF. His son is Haredi and learnt with Diskin and became very close with him in recent years. Nevertheless, the rabbi refused to officiate the wedding since Liberman would be present at the event.

"Liberman has become an enemy to the Haredi community and the rabbi didn't want to meet him," said someone close to the rabbi. "Amos is not to blame for this, but the rabbi is a known rabbinical figure in the Haredi community, and, if he takes part in the wedding, it could be seen as a sort of recognition or recommendation for [Amos's] father. Any place where Yvette (Liberman) is present is problematic."

Rabbi David Grossman, who has officiated the wedding of multiple high profile figures including Israeli supermodel Bar Rafaeli, will officiate Amos's wedding instead of Diskin.

"When we saw that the rabbi [Grossman] was available on the date that the family asked, he gladly accepted," explained the manager of Grossman's office. "Rabbi Grossman is a symbol of love for one's fellow Jews. For us, there are no differences between people. For us every Jew is a Jew."

This isn't the only drama surrounding Amos's wedding. While Amos wants there to be complete separation between men and women, Liberman wants only a partial separation so that the wedding doesn't have a Haredi feel.

"The wedding will be Jewish, not Haredi, as there will be rabbis, secular people and religious people at the wedding," Liberman's office commented.


Related Content

LIKUD AND BLUE and White campaign posters in Petah Tikvah in April
September 25, 2019
Voter fraud examination complete as Likud gains a seat, UTJ loses one

By LAHAV HARKOV

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut