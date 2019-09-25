Rabbi refuses to wed Liberman's son: Enemy of the Haredi community

Rabbi Baruch Dov Diskin refused to wed Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman's son Amos, because he didn't want to meet Liberman at the event, according to Mako.



Liberman has said multiple times that he refuses to sit with Haredim in the government and supports a draft law that would require Haredim to draft into the IDF. His son is Haredi and learnt with Diskin and became very close with him in recent years. Nevertheless, the rabbi refused to officiate the wedding since Liberman would be present at the event.

"Liberman has become an enemy to the Haredi community and the rabbi didn't want to meet him," said someone close to the rabbi. "Amos is not to blame for this, but the rabbi is a known rabbinical figure in the Haredi community, and, if he takes part in the wedding, it could be seen as a sort of recognition or recommendation for [Amos's] father. Any place where Yvette (Liberman) is present is problematic." Rabbi David Grossman , who has officiated the wedding of multiple high profile figures including Israeli supermodel Bar Rafaeli , will officiate Amos's wedding instead of Diskin."When we saw that the rabbi [Grossman] was available on the date that the family asked, he gladly accepted," explained the manager of Grossman's office. "Rabbi Grossman is a symbol of love for one's fellow Jews. For us, there are no differences between people. For us every Jew is a Jew."This isn't the only drama surrounding Amos's wedding. While Amos wants there to be complete separation between men and women, Liberman wants only a partial separation so that the wedding doesn't have a Haredi feel."The wedding will be Jewish, not Haredi, as there will be rabbis, secular people and religious people at the wedding," Liberman's office commented.

