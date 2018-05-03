Rare coin from ancient Jewish Bar Kokhba revolt discovered in cave

A rare coin from the Bar Kokhba era was discovered in the Qibya cave 30 kilometers northwest of Ramallah, the Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) spokesperson announced on Thursday.



The coin was found during a study conducted by the archeology unit of the civil administration of Bar Ilan University and the University of Ariel during the "Southern Samaria Survey."







A Related Video You May Like:



The "Southern Samaria Survey" is a project, brought to life in 2014, during which different teams of archeologists cooperate in surveying the designated areas in order to unearth historical findings that have been left behind at various historical sites."We estimate that there are many archeological artifacts that have not yet been discovered in the West Bank," Hanania Hezmi, the director of the archeology unit in the civil administration, explained."We are cooperating with all possible authorities in order to uncover important relics of Jewish history in the area," he added.The coin is believed to have been minted between the third and fourth year of the Bar Kokhba revolt (136-134 CE).One side of the coin shows a palm tree with seven fronds and two clusters of fruit, as well as the inscription "Shim[on]." The other side portrays vine leaves with three lobes and the inscription "To the freedom of Jerusalem."Alongside the coin, the archeologists also found pottery fragments and glass vessels which can be dated to the same time period.Discovery of Santa Claus ancient ring in Israel (Israle Antiquities Authority)Experts estimated that the items were brought to the cave by Jewish refugees who lived in the area until 135 BC. During the Bar Kokhba revolt, they were forced to leave their homes and hide in the cave.The documentation of the artifacts found in the Qibya cave was carried out in cooperation with the Center for Cave Research at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.