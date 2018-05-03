May 03 2018
|
Iyar, 18, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Rare coin from ancient Jewish Bar Kokhba revolt discovered in cave

The coin is believed to have been minted between the third and fourth year of the Bar Kokhba revolt (136-134 CE).

By
May 3, 2018 14:22
1 minute read.
Coins from Bar Kokhba era discovered by acheological teams in the Qibya cave

Coins from Bar Kokhba era discovered by acheological teams in the Qibya cave 30 kilometers northwest of Ramallah as part of the "Southern Samaria Survey" project.. (photo credit: COGAT SPOKESMAN)

A rare coin from the Bar Kokhba era was discovered in the Qibya cave 30 kilometers northwest of Ramallah, the Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) spokesperson announced on Thursday.

The coin was found during a study conducted by the archeology unit of the civil administration of Bar Ilan University and the University of Ariel during the "Southern Samaria Survey."

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


The "Southern Samaria Survey" is a project, brought to life in 2014, during which different teams of archeologists cooperate in surveying the designated areas in order to unearth historical findings that have been left behind at various historical sites.

"We estimate that there are many archeological artifacts that have not yet been discovered in the West Bank," Hanania Hezmi, the director of the archeology unit in the civil administration, explained.

Archeological teams in the Qibya cave 30 kilometers northwest of Ramallah as part of the "Southern Samaria Survey" project. (COGAT SPOKESMAN)

"We are cooperating with all possible authorities in order to uncover important relics of Jewish history in the area," he added.

The coin is believed to have been minted between the third and fourth year of the Bar Kokhba revolt (136-134 CE).

One side of the coin shows a palm tree with seven fronds and two clusters of fruit, as well as the inscription "Shim[on]." The other side portrays vine leaves with three lobes and the inscription "To the freedom of Jerusalem."

Alongside the coin, the archeologists also found pottery fragments and glass vessels which can be dated to the same time period.


A Related Video You May Like:
 
Discovery of Santa Claus ancient ring in Israel (Israle Antiquities Authority)

Experts estimated that the items were brought to the cave by Jewish refugees who lived in the area until 135 BC. During the Bar Kokhba revolt, they were forced to leave their homes and hide in the cave.

The documentation of the artifacts found in the Qibya cave was carried out in cooperation with the Center for Cave Research at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.


Related Content

May 3, 2018
Pro-Farrakhan Women's March leader tours Israel

By AMY SPIRO

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut