Remand of alleged wife-killer extended for the fourth time

Maxim Tal claims his wife Maria committed suicide; brother says that she would never do that.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 29, 2019 20:07
Maxim Tal was arrested in mid-October after his wife, 29-year-old Maria, was found dead in their apartment in Kiryat Bialik. Her body was found with one stabbing injury in the neck; Maxim claims that his wife took her own life.

Judge Ayelet HaShar Biton ruled that “there is a reasonable suspicion the accused committed the deed attributed to him” and instructed that he be kept in custody for an additional week.

The lawyer representing Maxim, Roee Keren, told Maariv, the sister publication of The Jerusalem Post, that his client is innocent.
“There wasn't anything, there isn't anything, and there won't be anything,” he said, echoing the words of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about his alleged corruption. He also expressed the hope that his client will be allowed to return home.

Alexie, Maria’s brother, said his sister would never commit suicide and told Kan radio the fact that this is the fourth time the court has extended the remand speaks volumes.

He said that he had little communication with Maxim during his sister’s marriage with him, but he and the rest of her family knew she was considering divorce and that she was unhappy.

Maxim is not the first man to claim that his wife attempted to kill herself in a case that many suspect involves foul play. Eliran Malul, who is suspected of killing his wife Michal Sela, also argued that he and his wife had a suicide pact. He collapsed after bringing their baby to a neighbor and has been under arrest since early October.
 



