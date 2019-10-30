Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Rishon Lezion Municipality lights up for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

"We have a large responsibility as mayors and employers to encourage municipality workers and city residents to be examined, as early detection can save lives," said city mayor Raz Kinstlich.

By
October 30, 2019 23:04
Rishon Lezion Municipality workers wear pink in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Rishon Lezion Municipality workers wear pink in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.. (photo credit: GAL ABHAEL)

The Rishon Lezion Municipality lit up in bright pink in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The city marked the awareness campaign by having 100 female employees come dressed in pink shirts, with "Have you been checked?" printed on the front.

In the evening, the municipality building was finally lit up in pink with a large sign reading, "Have you been checked?"

In the evening, the municipality building was finally lit up in pink with a large sign reading, "Have you been checked?"

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is an annual international health campaign that takes place throughout the month of October to raise awareness of the disease, as well as raise money for research.

The pink ribbon is typically used as the symbol of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and identifies wearers with the breast cancer brand, which allows them in turn to express moral support for women with breast cancer.


