Rivlin mourns murder of Ori Ansbacher, ' a great light was put out'

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

President Reuven Rivlin mourned the death of 19-year-old Ori Ansbacher on Friday saying "the heart shatters when faced with such a loss of life at the peak of bloom, and the pain is too great to bear, Ori's generous doing to help others and her kindness will shine even after her great light was put out."

Ansbacher's body was found in Ein Yael in Jerusalem on Thursday. Her remains will be laid to rest on Friday in her home-town of Tekoa in Gush Etzion.

Ansbacher was a volunteer in the Yeelim youth center in Emek Refaim as part of her civil service. Her death is being investigated by police as a possible murder.





Shas leader Minister of the Interior Aryeh Deri expressed his deep sorrow on Friday saying that "along the whole nation of Israel I feel deeply pained and shocked when faced with this criminal act."



Deri sent his sincere condolences to the family and the whole town of Tekoa. Her parents, Rabbi Gai and Naama Ansbacher, described their daughter as "a holy soul who sought deep meaning and had a sensitivity for each person and living thing. She had an endless desire to repair the world in goodness."

Beit Yehudi leader Rabbi Rafi Peretz said that the murder "makes the heart and soul shudder, my heart goes out to the parents."

Peretz, who served as the Rabbi of the IDF, voiced his full confidence in the security services to arrest the "loathsome killers and bring them to justice."

In response to the brutal murder extreme right wing party Otzma Yehudit called on the government to take "actions that will produce deterrence."

"Speaking out of rage over the heinous murder of a holy daughter of Israel...we call [on the government] to act in ways that will produce deterrence," the party said in a press release on Friday.

"A national emergency plan to expel those who seek to murder us, who are thirsty for Jewish blood, is the only way to prevent the next murder," the party said.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



