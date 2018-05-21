May 21 2018
|
Sivan, 7, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Rivlin to pardon popular singer Kobi Peretz

Peretz, who is in jail for tax evasion, has reportedly been a model prisoner.

By
May 21, 2018 18:05
1 minute read.
Israeli Mizrahi singer Kobi Peretz reprting for his 18-month prison sentence, October 15, 2017.

Israeli Mizrahi singer Kobi Peretz reprting for his 18-month prison sentence, October 15, 2017.. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Popular singer Kobi Peretz, who is serving an 18-month jail term for tax evasion, will soon leave Ma’asiyahu Prison following a decision by President Reuven Rivlin to grant Peretz’s request for a pardon.

Peretz had requested a pardon prior to commencing his sentence last October, but at the time Rivlin refused.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


The president’s change of heart is within the framework of the 70th anniversary celebrations of the state. In March of this year, Rivlin and Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked announced that in common with a tradition practiced in several countries to issue pardons and commute sentences on milestone national days, Israel would do the same. Eligibility was on the basis of not having committed serious crimes, good behavior and expressions of remorse.

Peretz has behaved well in prison and has served a third of his sentence. He will be eligible for release in two months’ time after he appears before the parole board.

Peretz was convicted in May 2016 by the Tel Aviv Magistrate’s Court for evading taxes to the tune of NIS 5.8 million.

At one stage, Peretz blamed his agent for allegedly misleading him. But in the court’s opinion, he failed to declare millions of shekels of income and gave false information about his earnings. He had also made threats against his agent, who in 2012 had become a state witness against him.

In the meantime, the singer has turned over a new leaf and has been a model prisoner.

More than 3,000 other prisoners fit the criteria for the 70th anniversary pardons.


Related Content

May 21, 2018
Bonding over bombers: Int'l air force conference kicks off in Herzliya

By ANNA AHRONHEIM

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut