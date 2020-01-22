Roads closed due to heavy rains across Israel

- Route 918 from Gonen Junction to Gadot Junction in both directions.

South:

- Route 234 from Urim Junction to Ze'elim Junction in both directions.

- Route 31 from Arad to the Dead Sea Road was closed to traffic in both directions following the collapse of part of a mountain on the road near the end of the descent to the Dead Sea. Police are currently clearing the road.

A spokesperson for Israel Police says that officers are on the scene directing traffic and urged the public to not to take unnecessary risks, to heed police instructions and choose alternative routes.

As of Wednesday morning, the following roads have been closed due to weather concerns.North: