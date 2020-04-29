The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food IFCJ
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Ruth Cohen wins socially-distanced International Bible Quiz for Youth 2020

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated Cohen and the rest of the competitors, and spoke of the centrality of the Bible to the Jewish people.

By JEREMY SHARON  
APRIL 29, 2020 20:01
Ruth Cohen and her parents with the Head of the Shafir Regional Council Adir Neeman (photo credit: SHAFIR REGIONAL COUNCIL)
Ruth Cohen and her parents with the Head of the Shafir Regional Council Adir Neeman
(photo credit: SHAFIR REGIONAL COUNCIL)
Ruth Cohen, an 11th grader in the city of Gedara, won this year’s International Bible Quiz for Youth on Wednesday morning, triumphing over the other 15 contestants from Israel and around the world.
In second place was Moshe Glidai from Kfar Etzion. Haim Natan Shildes from the US came in third, and Miriam Sharam from Mexico finished in fourth place.
The international contestants competed remotely from their home countries due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the four Israeli competitors were present on location in Jerusalem, although without the presence of the audience.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated Cohen and the rest of the competitors, and spoke of the centrality of the Bible to the Jewish people.
“The Book of books is the source of our eternal values, which sustains us as a people: love of one's fellow man, love of the land, the ingathering of the exiles, heroism, righteousness and morality,” said Netanyahu.
“Even in the time of the coronavirus, we are drawing strength. In the current epidemic, the eternity of Israel will overcome, as Jeremiah said: ‘Behold, I will bring healing and cure.’ This is what the generation of those who built this country who fought fever and malaria and marshes and enemies did.”
Education Minister Rafi Peretz, Knesset Speaker and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz, and Jewish Agency for Israel Chairman Isaac Herzog were all present and addressed the contestants during the course of the event.  
As always, the contestants were peppered with questions about every book of the Hebrew Bible, and were asked about the prophets, judges and kings of Israel, the events of their lives and the timeless words they spoke as recorded in the scriptures.
The questions posed ranged from the letters sent by King Hezekiah to the Jewish people telling them to celebrate Passover in Jerusalem, to the plague of locusts recorded in the Book of Joel.
Batsheva Schwab of London was quizzed about the war between Israel and Aram, while Kayla Sifris from Cape Town was asked why King David fled Jerusalem when faced with the rebellion led by his son Avshalom.
Speaking to the contestants, Peretz noted the unusual circumstances of the competition this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the importance of mutual responsibility among the Jewish people to overcome the challenge it presents.
“Because of this wonderful mutual responsibility which exists in the different parts of society, we see the care and the amazing devotion, assistance and volunteerism everywhere,” said Peretz.
“Your participation in the quiz from all corners of the earth gives expression to the deep connection of the Jewish people wherever they are,” the minister continued.
And Gantz talked about the Bible as the foundational basis of the Jewish people.
“For us, the Bible is not just a religious or educational text but rather a source of historical power,” adding that the event “is a bridge which demonstrates the power of the connection between Israel and Jewish communities around the world.”
Some criticism was raised during the event towards host Dr. Avshalam Kor, who made several derogatory references to living outside of Israel.
Kor said of one of the international contestants who had a rather sombre expression on his face: “What does he have to smile about, he lives in exile [abroad].”
Of a delay in the video connection with another contestant abroad, Kor said “everything goes slower in the exile, not like here.”
Speaking during the event, Herzog said that “loving one's fellow as oneself,” was a critical value during today’s trying times, and said that the International Bible competition shows “how deep the love of fellow Jews is in the State of Israel and among Jewish communities around the world.”
The Jewish Agency chairman said that, “Like Noah in his ark, we are all sitting at home waiting for the dove to come with an olive leaf. We are all sitting in one ark. The ark of the land, the ark of all the faiths, and the denominations among us; the ark of community and neighborhood, the ark of the street and our families.”


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu bible Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Independence Day – Israel's 72nd birthday By JPOST EDITORIAL
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum Remembrance Day and the haredim – opinion By FLEUR HASSAN-NAHOUM
Isaac Herzog Sharing responsibility and joy on Israel's Independence Day By ISAAC HERZOG
Danny Danon A different Memorial Day - opinion By DANNY DANON
Susan Hattis Rolef When the desirable and reality do not tally, the unity government to come By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Kim Jong Un in 'vegetative state' after heart surgery - Japanese Media
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a drill of long-range artillery sub-units of the Korean People's Army
2 Coronavirus has mutated into at least 30 different strains new study finds
3D medical animation still shot showing the structure of a coronavirus
3 Chinese doctors report coronavirus can survive in the human eye
An illustrative picture of a person's eye.
4 Foreign Ministry: Egyptian TV show predicting end of Israel ‘unacceptable’
A screenshot of the trailer for the Egyptian television series, The End, which depicts Israel after the Jews 'moved back to Europe'
5 When will Disney World and Disneyland reopen?
WALT DISNEY’S Disneyland in Anaheim, California, has been closed due to the global outbreak of the coronavirus.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by