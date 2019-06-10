Scientists create duplicate of brain structure to be used in research

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Scientists at Ben Gurion University of the Negev have created a model of the human brain that can be used to analyze and study brain disorders to potentially predict which drugs will work best for an individual patient.



According to a press release by Ben Gurion University, the study's findings create new possibilities for precision in medicine, which is particularly important for neurological diseases in which treatments are based largely on trial and error.

Dr. Gad Vatine, of BGU's Regenerative Medicine and Stem Cell Research Center, and Clive Svendsen, Ph.D of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, co-chaired the team that conducted the study.“We're aiming to understand each individual case, in order to meet the unique needs of each individual patient," said Vatine in the release.The study used patient-specific stem cells to create a personalized model of the human blood brain-barrier (BBB), a brain structure which acts as a “gatekeeper” for the brain, explained the release.Neurological disorders such as multiple sclerosis, epilepsia, alzheimer disease and huntington's disease have been linked to a defective blood-brain barrier, noted the release.The role of the BBB is to block toxins and foreign substances in the bloodstream from entering brain tissue and damaging it.However, the BBB has been shown to prevent potentially therapeutic drugs from reaching the brain because it recognizes the drugs as a foreign substance.Since the study used stem cells derived from patients, the cells interacted with each other and mimicked the environment of the human body.Eventually, the cells formed a blood-brain barrier that acted like it does in the body, including blocking entry of certain drugs, according to the release.When cells were used from patients with neurological disorders, such as Allan-Herndon-Dudley syndrome, a rare congenital neurological disorder, or Huntington disease, the study was able to identify a malfunction of the barrier that mirrored the actual human bodily response.“This approach allows the prediction of the best-suited brain drug in a personalized manner," said Vatine.He noted that with certain neurological diseases, like epilepsy or schizophrenia, several FDA-approved drugs are available but treatment selections are mainly based on trial and error.This model can help researchers experiment on the brain without probing the body of patients.The development also provides a new way to make discoveries about brain disorders and potentially predict which drugs will work best for an individual patient, according to the release.

