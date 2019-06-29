Sde Dov slated to close Monday, strikes on the way?

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Histadrut leaders met Saturday night to consider last-gap measures, including a possible general strike, to prevent the expected closure of the Sde Dov airport on Monday.



The airport in north Tel Aviv is slated to close on July 1, a date fixed a year ago by the High Court of Justice in response to an appeal to overturn the decision to turn the airport grounds into a massive housing site. A decision to delay the closure can only be taken by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

An intense campaign led by Eilat mayor Moshe Yitzhak-Halevi, Eilat hoteliers and Eilat's Yoesftal Hospital has lobbied incessantly to defer the airport's closure, which will leave Ben-Gurion Airport, located 20 kilometers southeast of Tel Aviv, as the only domestic origin for Eilat-bound flights, a change that many experts say will have a devastating impact on tourism to Red Sea resort. The closure will also impact Eilat residents who travel to Tel Aviv regular for cancer treatments at Tel Aviv-area hospitals.16,000 housing units are due to be built on the land on which Sde Dov Airport stands. It is estimated that another 14,000 units will be built on the area north of the airport, up to the border with Herzliya. 70% of the general area of the airport belongs to the state and is slated for construction of affordable housing, commercial buildings, and hotels.Dismantling the airport will take 4-5 months, with the outline construction plan due to come into force by October.The Tel Aviv-Jaffa Municipality has also come out against the plan, saying in a written statement: “The closure of Sde Dov without a suitable alternative will lead to the destruction of domestic civil aviation in the State of Israel, and severely damage metropolitan Tel Aviv-Jaffa and the cities of the periphery. Ben-Gurion does not provide a suitable alternative to Sde Dov, according to all professionals dealing with the matter."According to Liat Agassi, marketing manager at the city’s Municipal Company for Tourism, tourism to Eilat has already dropped 30% since the opening of Ramon Airport, 15 kilometers outside of the city.I’m scared it will not be a 30% drop in tourists but one of 70%,” she says. “We expect a lot of people to simply not come to Eilat.”Agassi is not opposed to Sde Dov eventually closing, but says the government first needs to invest in additional infrastructure.“My hope is that the prime minister and everyone will understand that they should close Sde Dov, but not now,” she says. “They should close it but give us another alternative, like fixing Route 90 (the highway to Eilat) to make it safer,” including installing a barrier between the southbound and northbound lanes to prevent head-on collisions.Globes contributed to this report.

