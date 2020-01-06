Second Temple era marketplace uncovered in Jerusalem

A rare table-top used for measuring liquids is among the finds uncovered by archaeologists at a site they believe may have been the location of a major town square en route to the second temple 2,000 years ago. Excavations in the City of David National Park by the Israel Antiquities Authority have brought to light tens of stone measurement weights of various sizes in addition to the table-top, indicating that the site was once a bustling marketplace in what was known as Jerusalem's lower city. The market appears to have served as a focal point of trade and commerce along the Pilgrimage Road in Jerusalem, as well as housing the offices of the "Agoranomos," the official in charge of regulating weights and measurements in the city. The key find is a section of a "standard volume" table featuring two deep cavities, each with a drain hole at the bottom. The hole could easily be plugged, the cavity filled to the brim giving a standard volume, and the plug then removed to allow the liquid to drain into a container, Prof. Ronny Reich, who is researching the find, explained. "This is a rare find," Reich said. "Other stone artifacts were very popular in Jerusalem during the Second Temple [era], however so far, excavations in Jerusalem have only uncovered two similar tables that were used for measuring volume - one during the 1970s in the Jewish Quarter excavations, and another in the Shu'afat excavations, in Northern Jerusalem."The stone weights found in the vicinity are also notable, given that they are specific to the Second Temple era, lending further weight to the theory that the site was a marketplace. "The weights found are of the type which was typically used in Jerusalem," archaeologist Ari Levi, one of the directors of the site said. "The fact that there were city-specific weights at the site indicates the unique features of the economy and trade in Jerusalem during the Second Temple period, possibly due to the influence of the Temple itself."According to Reich, more than 90% of stone weights of this type date back to the Second Temple period, making them a unique Jerusalem phenomenon. Meanwhile, Nahshon Szanton, Moran Hagbi and Meidad Shor of the Israel Antiquities Authority, who directed the excavations along the Pilgrimage Road, have uncovered a large open paved area on the street, which lead up to the Second Temple. The area appears to have served as the main square of the lower city which would likely have attracted tradespeople and customers alike. "The volume standard table we've found, as well as the stone weights discovered nearby, support the theory that this was the site of vast trade activity, and perhaps this may indicate the existence of a market," Levi said.