Second synagogue vandalized in Netanya

The flooded synagogue in Netanya after vandals inserted a hose through the window.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
A synagogue in Netanya was vandalized on Saturday night, representing a second incident of synagogue vandalism in the same night and preceding the severe vandalism of a Jerusalem synagogue in the Kiryat Yovel neighborhood on Tuesday morning.
Unknown perpetrators climbed over the locked fence of the Netan Ya Reform congregation in the coastal city on Saturday night, destroyed plants in the garden and inserted a running garden hose through a barred window of the synagogue after forcing the window open.
Rabbi Edgar Nof, the congregation's rabbi told the Jerusalem Post
that the hose must have been running for an estimated 14 hours, flooding the synagogue and damaging infrastructure, furniture and prayer books.
"The water was ankle high when they discovered the vandalism," Nof said, adding that just the extraction of the water cost NIS 14,000 thousand alone.
A ladies group was supposed to meet in the synagogue on Sunday morning but was met with the water gushing out of the building when they opened the door, a member of the group said.
"They didn't steal anything," Nof explained but refrained from blaming specific groups for the attack.
On the same night, another synagogue in Netanya, the MacDonald International Shul
, was defaced with "Hail Satan" graffiti and prayer books were burned.
Michael Tucker, a committee member of the reform congregation, dismissed the idea of the vandalism being a prank of some youths.
"They climbed over a high fence to do this," Tucker said, adding that there have been a slew of acts of minor vandalism in the past weeks.
Tucker said that he does believe that the incident is connected to the fact that the congregation is Reform.
"Rabbis need to get together and do something about this," he said.
"On the day that the world is commemorating International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Jews are doing this to other Jews. It's awful," Tucker lamented.
The Netanya Police declined to comment and said the investigation was ongoing.
