Israeli diplomats under quarantine in Tokyo

It is still unclear if any of the Israeli embassy officials have the coronavirus.

By MAAYAN HOFFMAN  
FEBRUARY 25, 2020 20:21
Passengers and children stand on the desk of the cruise ship Diamond Princess, as the vessel's passengers continue to be tested for coronavirus, at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan February 13, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON)
Passengers and children stand on the desk of the cruise ship Diamond Princess, as the vessel's passengers continue to be tested for coronavirus, at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan February 13, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON)
Less than one week after the 11 Israelis who had been under quarantine since February 3 aboard the Diamond Princess in Yokohama, Japan returned to Israel, the senior Israeli officials who escorted the group from the cruise ship to the chartered plane which evacuated them to Ben-Gurion Airport are themselves in quarantine.
According to Israel Hayom, diplomats were allowed to accompany the group because the Israelis had tested negative for the virus. However, a few days after arriving back in Israel, two of the travelers tested positive. As such, the diplomats and local workers who came in contact with the Israelis were asked to enter isolation.
According to Israel Hayom, it is unclear if any of the embassy officials contracted the coronavirus.
So far, one of the four Israelis who became sick aboard the ship has recovered from Covid-19 and left the hospital. Three still remain under quarantine in Japanese hospitals. The 11 Israelis who returned to Israel last week are in isolation at Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer in Ramat Gan.


Tags japan israel japan coronavirus coronavirus outbreak Diamond Princess
