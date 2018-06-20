June 20 2018
|
Tammuz, 7, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Senior national religious rabbis demand Tzohar close kashrut authority

Citing concerns that the independent kashrut authority would damage existing standards senior rabbis call Tzohar to back down.

By
June 20, 2018 19:41
2 minute read.
kashrut certification

kashrut certification. (photo credit: REUTERS)

Some of the most senior national-religious rabbis in the country, including Rabbis Haim Druckman and Yaakov Ariel, have called on the Tzohar rabbinical association to shut down their independent kashrut authority, saying it would damage kashrut standards in Israel and harm the chief rabbinate.

The demand was made by a forum of national-religious rabbinic leaders including Rabbis Zalman Melamed, Tzafania Drori, Haim Steiner and Isser Kolanski, as well as Druckman and Ariel.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


In their statement they said that they had attempted to bridge between Tzohar and the Chief Rabbinate and formulate a compromise but that their efforts had not succeeded.

“In light of this, the Rabbinical Committee appealed to the heads of Tzohar and informed them that it sees their initiative extremely severely,” wrote the rabbis.

“It will reduce the level of kashrut, will contribute to injury to kashrut in the State of Israel, and in addition represents a severe injury to the Chief Rabbinate.”

They reminded Tzohar that the Chief Rabbinate was founded by the founding father of religious Zionism, Rabbi Avraham Hacohen Kook, out of a desire to concentrate all religious issues under one rabbinic authority “and this obligates the entire population of the country without other groups acting independently without central authorization.”

Druckman and Ariel are perhaps the two most senior and respected rabbis of the mainstream national-religious community, and their opposition to Tzohar’s new kashrut authority is a strong statement and potentially serious problem for the organization, given the weight of these rabbis’ authority.



Rabbis Melamed and Drori are also highly respected, while Steiner and Kolanski are from the strongly conservative wing of the national-religious community.

Mainstream national-religious rabbis, and those on the conservative wing, are fiercely protective of the standing of the Chief Rabbinate, seeing it in ideological terms and a crucial aspect of rabbinic and halachic unity.

Tzohar and other more liberal national-religious groups and individuals has objected to the corruption in the Chief Rabbinate, particularly in the field of kashrut, and standards on issues such as conversion which it believes are overly severe and contrary to the national-religious ethos and ideology.

Tzohar said in response to the Rabbinical Committee’s statement that during their meeting with the rabbis, they had not been asked to shut down their kashrut authority but only to cooperate with the Chief Rabbinate.

Tzohar said that many rabbis, community leaders, and yeshivas supported their new kashrut authority, and added that many businesses which have come under their kashrut supervision were not kosher in the past and were open on Shabbat.

“In Tzohar’s merit, they became kosher and [now] close on Shabbat,” Tzohar pointed out.

“Increasing kashrut in Israel is our path and we are committed to it for the sake of Heaven. We hope the efforts of our teachers and rabbis [the rabbis of the Rabbinical Committee] will bring about fruitful cooperation with the Chief Rabbinate because this is our intention.”


Related Content

June 20, 2018
Italian marble, a column of buckets and lots of bubble gum

By HAGAY HACOHEN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut