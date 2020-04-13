The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Settlers: Sovereignty on the rocks unless right-wing coalition formed now

Yesha sees an immediate option of 61 parliamentarians and does not want to leave anything to chance.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
APRIL 13, 2020 19:34
A protest for Israeli sovereignty in the Jordan Valley and Judea and Samaria in Jerusalem in February. Will events complicate the plans? (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
A protest for Israeli sovereignty in the Jordan Valley and Judea and Samaria in Jerusalem in February. Will events complicate the plans?
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
The application of sovereignty over West Bank settlements is in jeopardy unless Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu forms a right-wing 61 member government with MKs Yoaz Hendel and Zvi Hauser now, settlers warned on Monday.
“The situation is now in their hands,” Yesah director-general Yigal Dilmoni told The Jerusalem Post.
Yesha heads spoke out with just hours to go until the midnight deadline for Netanyahu and Blue and White Party head Benny Gantz to form a unity government.
Such a government could also support the annexation of West Bank settlements, because Yisrael Beytenu would vote in its favor from the opposition.
But settlers feel that a right-wing government with Hendel and Hauser of the Derech Eretz Party, provides a more secure path, particularly given Gantz opposition to unilateral annexation.
In the last days they have held telephone calls and meetings to advance that plan. On Monday Yesha Council head and Jordan Valley Regional Council head David Elhayani, Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan and Binyamin Regional Council head Israel Ganz met with Hende. Elhayani held a separate telephone call with Hauser this week.  The trio is also expected to met with Netanyahu later Monday night.
“We want to strengthen the prime minister’s ability to apply sovereignty on all the settlements in Judea and Samaria, including the Jordan Valley,” Yesha said in a statement after the Hendel meeting.
At present Hendel and Hauser have not agreed to join a right-wing Netanyahu led government. On Monday night Netanyahu and Gantz met to discuss the option of a unity government.
At present Netanyahu has only 59 seats. He would need both Hendel and Hauser to reach 61, but the two men have time to come to such an agreement and are expected not to take any immediate action.
If Netanyahu fails to clinch deal for a government by midnight, then the issue moves to the Knesset. There is a 21-day period by which any parliamentarian can form a government with the support of 61 parliamentarians.
If that fails, the country moves to a forth election.
“It’s a risk we can’t afford to take,” Dilmoni said.
Three elections have weakened the councils and the regional councils in Judea and Samaria because the governmental process has been stymied since the country first pledged into elections in December 2018.
The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has made the situation worse, Dilmoni said.
Yesha sees an immediate option of 61 parliamentarians and does not want to leave anything to chance.
“We are calling on all the sides to create a [right-wing] government to extract Israel from the COVID-19, to restore the economy and to apply sovereignty to Judea and Samaria,” Yesha said.


Tags West Bank israeli politics Settlement blocs Soveriegnty Annexation
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Exit strategy By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Aside from corona and politics By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Emanuele Giaufret European Union to spearhead int’l response to the coronavirus pandemic By EMANUELE GIAUFRET
Eric Mandel Nixon goes to China, Trump spends trillions to save America By ERIC R. MANDEL
MANFRED GERSTENFELD How can we teach antisemitism more efficiently? By MANFRED GERSTENFELD

Most Read

1 Israeli COVID-19 treatment shows 100% survival rate - preliminary data
Biologists work in a laboratory at Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. in Haifa
2 Likud, Blue and White resume talks with deadline Monday night
President Rivlin meets with Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz about forming an emergency unity government due to coronavirus
3 BDS founder: If Israel develops coronavirus vaccine you can take it
Omar Barghouti, founder of the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel and a co-founder of BDS
4 Top hospital head to 'Post': Coronavirus strategy failed
The Israeli Magen David Adom national emergency service at a coronavirus testing complex in Bnei Brak on April 1, 2020.
5 The Israeli who never gets off at Ben-Gurion Airport
Mishel Zrian
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by