Sheba Medical Center to assist in measles crisis on island of Samoa

The World Health Organization (WHO) summoned the Sheba Medical Center for Disaster Medicine & Humanitarian Response Unit on an urgent request to help assist with the current measles crisis currently taking place on the South Pacific island of Samoa.The team of medical experts are currently on the way to the tiny island to battle the deadly outbreak of measles, which has taken the lives of nearly 70 people, including children and pregnant women - after Samoan authorities notified WHO that the number of patients needing medical care exceeds that of the capacity the hospital wards and staff can handle."In this particular mission, we will not need to deploy our field hospital or need to bring measles inoculations to Samoa. Because the Samoan healthcare system has been simply overwhelmed by the sheer number of cases, we have been asked to bring hands and heads to the affected areas," said Prof. Elhanan Bar-On. “Once our team lands in the capital city of Apia on Monday, they will be deployed to Tupua Tamaese Meaole Hospital where they can be of the most assistance and help save lives."The Sheba team will be on site at the tiny island of Samoa for two weeks to help contain the crisis."Our goal is to help the people of Samoa and represent the State of Israel. This is part of Sheba's global impact, where we have a role to play in the world extending a hand to anyone in need. We are privileged to extend assistance to the people of Samoa. I'm proud of all of you, as you embark on this important mission," Prof. Yitshak Kreiss, Dir. Gen. of Sheba Medical Center, told his team before take-off from Ben Gurion Airport.