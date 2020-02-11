The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Sheikh Raed Salah receives 28-month prison sentence for inciting terror

Salah vehemently denied the charges adding that the proceedings and facts surrounding the case were "far from the truth."

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
FEBRUARY 11, 2020 08:48
Sheikh Raed Salah (C), head of the Islamic Movement in northern Israel. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Sheikh Raed Salah (C), head of the Islamic Movement in northern Israel.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Sheikh Raed Salah was sentenced to 28 months in prison Monday, on charges of inciting terrorism through speeches he made after two Israeli soldiers were killed in an attack on the Temple Mount in 2017.
Salah's conviction is a direct cause of efforts he made to instigate others to follow the same precedent as the Arab-Israeli gunmen who carried out the attack - an attack that set in motion sudden outbursts of deadly violence between Israeli security forces and the Palestinian people.
During the attack, three terrorists opened fire at the Lions' Gate in Jerusalem's Old City on a group of policemen near the entrance of Temple Mount. Police responded and a gun fight commenced during which all three terrorists were shot and killed. 
Salah vehemently denied the charges adding that the proceedings and facts surrounding the case were "far from the truth."
Public Security Minister of Israel Gilad Erdan said that Salah's sentencing "illustrates that terror supporters and inciters belong in prison for a long time and not in the Knesset," in a tweet alluding to a Supreme Court decision to disqualify an Arab-Israeli politician Heba Yazak of the Balad party for inciting terrorism.
According to court files, Salah on several occasions praised, expressed sympathy with or encouraged terrorism. In one case, for example, the cleric is accused of delivering a sermon “directly related to the murder” of two Border Police officers near Jerusalem’s Temple Mount.
Similarly, he has delivered numerous inciteful speeches during Friday prayers in Umm al-Fahm in the past, consistently attended by hundreds of people.
He was also convicted of delivering a speech at the funeral of a terrorist, also in Umm al-Fahm, during which thousands of masked people shot off fireworks and cried “Shahid! We will continue to fight” and “In blood we will redeem you, shahid!”
According to the conviction, Salah delivered his fiery comments with full knowledge that they were being recorded and shared on his Facebook page.
Salah is the purported leader of the northern branch of the Islamic Movement in Israel, which Israel outlawed in 2015 for incitement linked to the Temple Mount. There are allegedly 20,000 members within the northern branch itself.
Salah was arrested and indicted in 2017 at the recommendation of the state’s attorney and with the approval of the attorney general, as is required by law for these kinds of offenses - for which he served out a nine-month sentence.

Jerusalem Post Staff and Maayan Jaffe-Hoffman contributed to this report.


Tags Terrorism islamists Terror Attack
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Annexing health By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jeff Barak Voter fatigue has set in ahead of third round of elections By JEFF BARAK
Susan Hattis Rolef The rift between the first and second Israel By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Joan Ryan What’s next for the UK’s Labour Party? By JOAN RYAN
Danny Danon Danny Danon to Olmert: Do not come to the UN to meet Mahmoud Abbas By DANNY DANON

Most Read

1 Was the Bible right? Inscription may confirm ancient Israel’s borders
Jars found at Abel-Beth-Maacah.
2 Arab media accuse US, Israel of coronavirus conspiracy against China
A staff member checks the temperature of a passenger entering a subway station, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Beijing, China January 28, 2020.
3 Terrorist in Jerusalem ramming attack caught by security forces
The scene of a suspected car ramming attack in Jerusalem
4 Israeli Arabs say no to Palestine
THE ARAB-ISRAELI city of Umm al-Fahm in the foreground and Wadi Ara in the background.
5 64 coronavirus cases confirmed on cruise ship off Japan, Israelis on board
Cruise ship Diamond Princess is seen anchored off the Yokohama Port, after ten people on the cruise liner have tested positive for coronavirus in Yokohama
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by