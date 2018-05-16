May 16 2018
|
Sivan, 2, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Shoko drone ready to douse rioters in skunk water

The Defense Ministry developed the drone to enable the IDF to control and disperse crowds via non-violent means.

By
May 16, 2018 18:37
1 minute read.

Israel's new "Shoko Drone," which can drop bags of skunk water (Credit: Defense Ministry)

Israel's new "Shoko Drone," which can drop bags of skunk water (Credit: Defense Ministry)

Israel has developed a new tool to assist in non-violent riot dispersal: The Shoko Drone, which will drop skunk water onto crowds, according to a Defense Ministry statement on Wednesday.

The new drone comes in the wake of 6 weeks of riots and protests along the Israel-Gaza border that led to over 100 dead and thousands more injured.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


The IDF has been criticized by the international community for its use of live fire against protestors who approached or attempted to breach or damage the security fence. As such, Israel has upped its efforts to develop non-violent crowd control and dispersal techniques.

The Shoko drone, named after a favorite Israeli treat of chocolate milk drunk from a small bag, was developed by the Defense Ministry's Research and Development Agency.

The drone is capable of flying under heavy burdens and was designed to be used for a variety of tasks, including low flights with cargo loads. Crowd control was not initially part of the usage plan for the drone, but when the need arose, the drone was quickly adapted.

The drone can be loaded with a large quantity of skunk water in bags, called "Shoko" in official operational jargon, and release them into riots, to soak rioters.

The defense ministry emphasized that the bags are designed to avoid injury, even in the event of a direct hit.

The drone went from a mere idea to full use by the IDF in a matter of weeks.


Related Content

Teklit Michael, 29, an asylum seeker from Eritrea, works in the kitchen of a restaurant in Tel Aviv
May 16, 2018
Lawmakers cut debt for employers of asylum-seekers

By TAMARA ZIEVE

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut