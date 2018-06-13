Chaya Eisenberg

06.13.2018 | 30 Sivan, 5778
U.N. Envoy: Another Gaza war could spark a regional conflict
FIFA punishing PA minister for threatening Messi
Shin Bet chief reveals Israel has prevented 250 terror attacks in 2018
Netanyahu praises IDF, Shin Bet for arresting murderer of elite soldier
‘Historic’ bill would fight prostitution by fining Johns for first time
Bar Refaeli, Kim Kardashian and Neymar?
AG: Cyber dept. got social media to remove over 10,000 terror-related posts
Dancing with the rock-star rabbi
Bill to punish Palestinians for pay-for-slay scheme heads to final vote
Analysis: Labor’s path to victory?
Culture warrior: Rabbi Eli Sadan takes on secularists, feminists and LGBT
Israel’s ban on Indonesians threatens east Jerusalem travel industry
GRAPEVINE: No vacancy
Channel Ten, Reshet slated to merge
Jerusalem grabs dramatic win at home
Ness Ziona nips Mac TA to even series
Gilboa/Galil upsets Jerusalem in Game 1
Sela ousted in 1st round of French Open
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Heritage or sovereignty?
Watching what we wish for
How hi-tech entrepreneurs are helping to close Israeli social gaps
The Palestinians’ ‘Kitetifada’ deserves an ignoble prize
'Catastrophic' risk of death for 300,000 Yemeni children trapped by attack
Report: Syrian army boosts air defenses near Golan frontier
Are Israeli officials in dreamland over the Korea talks?
Gulf states pledge $2.5 billion aid package to Jordan
Khamenei: Iran will boost enrichment capacity if nuclear deal falls apart
Senior Iranian general denies country's troops will leave Syria
NATO chief: Alliance won't defend Israel in war with Iran
Lebanon starts offshore resource exploration, steers clear of Israeli waters
Republican voters nominate ‘alt-right’ candidate for Virginia Senate
“Nakba Street” named in Paris suburb
92-Year-Old Holocaust Survivor Makes It Home
‘Religious bisexuality’: NY Times columnist mixes Jewish, Christian roots
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Trump optimistic on N.Korea summit
G7 allies confront Trump with trade numbers in tense summit
Republicans and Democrats grapple with a question: Who is an antisemite?
Trump may transfer authority over Jerusalem consulate to Israel ambassador
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu stresses Iran threat on Eurotrip
This week in 60 seconds: Most rockets launched at Israel from Gaza since 2014
This week in 60 seconds: Pompeo lists 12 conditions for a new nuclear deal
This week in 60 seconds: U.S. embassy moves to Jerusalem as Trump promised
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
Miri's Mess
Who is a convert – again?
Off Gaza
Coffee time: It’s a small world, after all
A healthy business
TRADITION TODAY: Does Jewish law permit smoking?
PARASHAT SHLAH: Memory in the toolbox
Snapshot of a shtetl
A candidacy and its ripple effect
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Lights and colors
One lucky guy
Pajamas and goosebumps: Authors encounter Israel
צֵל עֵץ תָמָר
עוֹד לֹא תַמוּ כָּל פְּלָאַיִיך
חֲגִיגַת אָבִיב
עֵין-גֶדִי
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
1100 Christian Zionist leaders celebrate Israel’s 70th in Dallas
Pope Francis to nominate 14 new cardinals on June 29
Friends of Zion attends Guatemalan Embassy opening ceremony
KKL France Seniors Delegation Visits Israel
KKL-JNF Research Open Day 2018: Challenges in Forest Management
Friends from Germany Plant Life Saving Trees in Sufa
Panamanian president plants olive tree in Jerusalem
Azerbaijan Celebrates Interfaith in Los Angeles, on the Day Israel Celebrates Independence
Remarks on Israel’s 70th Anniversary at Historic Congregation Mikveh Israel in Philadelphia on May 14, 2018
Israel At Seventy: Time To Celebrate And Time To Lament
The Gaza Parade
Chaya has been in Israel for 5 years, since making aliyah from Boston. She has a master's degree from Hebrew University in Israeli Society and Politics. She lives in Ramat Gan with her partner and her dog, Obi Wan.
By CHAYA EISENBERG \
5/16/2018 6:37:46 PM
5/12/2018 3:53:58 PM
4/28/2018 10:00:33 PM
4/21/2018 12:11:33 AM
4/20/2018 6:00:03 AM
4/18/2018 10:21:34 PM
4/13/2018 10:26:36 AM
4/10/2018 8:47:27 PM
4/4/2018 10:36:32 AM
4/2/2018 7:26:54 PM
3/30/2018 9:16:51 AM
3/23/2018 2:50:45 PM
3/23/2018 1:47:06 PM
3/16/2018 12:27:24 PM
3/13/2018 7:08:35 PM
3/13/2018 6:48:20 PM
3/12/2018 11:11:03 AM
3/12/2018 8:45:39 AM
Want more stuff like this?
We're on a mission to spread meaningful content far and wide. Try our daily email, The JPOST, and see for yourself!
By submitting above you agree to the privacy policy.