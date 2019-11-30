SmartAID brings Israeli innovation to Humanitarian aid

The International Israeli NGO Smart AID is currently building a humanitarian hub in the island of Great Abaco to provide assistance to those suffering from the aftermath of hurricane Dorian.
The September hurricane caused the deaths of at least 65 people and damages estimated at $7 billion, roughly 300 people are still missing.
The hub will provide 24/7 services to volunteers and humanitarian teams working on the island offering them communication services, relief items, and personal facilities, a press release on behalf of the NGO reported.
SmartAid is devoted to using technology and innovation to alleviate poverty. So far they have helped provide solar power in Kurdish areas of Iraq. Sent emergency teams in 2017 to aid people in Mexico City after a massive earthquake and delivered clean water in Indonesia in 2018 after a tsunami struck the country.