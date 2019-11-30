SmartAID brings Israeli innovation to Humanitarian aid

The International Israeli NGO Smart AID is currently building a humanitarian hub in the island of Great Abaco to provide assistance to those suffering from the aftermath of hurricane Dorian.





The September hurricane caused the deaths of at least 65 people and damages estimated at $7 billion, roughly 300 people are still missing.





The hub will provide 24/7 services to volunteers and humanitarian teams working on the island offering them communication services, relief items, and personal facilities, a press release on behalf of the NGO reported.



