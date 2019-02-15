Soldiers heading to South America to strengthen bonds with area Jews

An IDF soldier sits on a beach in Tel Aviv.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
A delegation of IDF soldiers and representatives of the 'Yahad - United for Israel’s Soldiers' organization will travel to South America on a public awareness campaign. The trip is meant to deepen the connection between Israel and its supporters in this area.
The delegation will leave on February 20th. Traveling with the team are Yahad Chairman Maj.-Gen.(res.) Yoram Yair-Ya and Director of the 'Yahad Fund for Soldiers' Brig.-Gen.(Res.) Yechiel Gozal. They will visit Guatemala, Mexico, Brazil and Uruguay.
The group will also be accompanied by lone soldiers from these countries and a military band, which will perform at various events throughout the trip.
Yahad is the joint organization of the Association for the Wellbeing of Israel's Soldiers and The "Libi" Fund, the official body for donations that benefit the soldiers of the IDF.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>