Soldiers heading to South America to strengthen bonds with area Jews

The delegation will leave on February 20.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
February 15, 2019 05:47
An IDF soldier sits on a beach in Tel Aviv

An IDF soldier sits on a beach in Tel Aviv. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

 
A delegation of IDF soldiers and representatives of the 'Yahad - United for Israel’s Soldiers' organization will travel to South America on a public awareness campaign. The trip is meant to deepen the connection between Israel and its supporters in this area.


The delegation will leave on February 20th. Traveling with the team are Yahad Chairman Maj.-Gen.(res.) Yoram Yair-Ya and Director of the 'Yahad Fund for Soldiers' Brig.-Gen.(Res.) Yechiel Gozal. They will visit Guatemala, Mexico, Brazil and Uruguay.
The group will also be accompanied by lone soldiers from these countries and a military band, which will perform at various events throughout the trip.


Yahad is the joint organization of the Association for the Wellbeing of Israel's Soldiers and The "Libi" Fund, the official body for donations that benefit the soldiers of the IDF.




