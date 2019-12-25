Sovereignty Movement attempts to lead the Israeli youth of tomorrow

Dozens of youth from all over Israel - Haifa to Petach Tikva to the Jordan Valley - took part in a seminar facilitated by the Sovereignty Movement at the Oz VeGaon preserve.The reception began with welcoming word by co-chairwomen of the movement, Yehudit Katsover and Nadia Matar, discussing the importance of promoting sovereignty throughout Israel.Head of Gush Etzion Council, Shlomo Ne’eman and Minister of Transportation Bezalel Smotrich sent recorded messages to youth members in attendance.Ne'eman in his recorded video told the youth attendees that there is a noted importance in the new era of sovereignty, adding that it's possible to invoke a revolution and to do that the new generation has to continue it's engagement in activities that politicians, such as the prime minister, will implement the promise of sovereignty in the Jordan Valley and beyond.Throughout the seminar, Sovereignty Movement youth took part in workshops to strengthen and expand the movement, learning how to create engaging promotional videos in modern society to change public favor and in relation find ways to deal with negative media reporting which would damage the movement's validity. Brainstorming sessions were also held to plan for future endeavors to be led by these youths.The intention is for the attendees to leave the seminar and immediately go out into the world to promote the beliefs of the movement in their hometowns and places of residence - using social media, meeting with statesman and other traditional means to spread the initiative."The youth continues to breathe a pioneering spirit into the entire Sovereignty Movement. The young generation is well aware of its prominent and significant role in inculcating the vision of sovereignty in Israeli society, and with each conference or seminar we are excited to see how fitting it is to place the contemporary Zionist mission, the mission of sovereignty, on its shoulders. The youths initiate and lead new and innovative hasbara projects. These are the leaders of the next generation,” said Katsover and Matar.The event concluded with the lighting of the Hanukkah candles, where Rav Gilad Lewis, who then spoke about the connection between the struggles of the few versus the many in the story of the Maccabees to that of this era.