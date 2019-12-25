The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Sovereignty Movement attempts to lead the Israeli youth of tomorrow

Head of Gush Etzion Council, Shlomo Ne’eman and Minister of Transportation Bezalel Smotrich sent recorded messages to youth members in attendance.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 25, 2019 23:50
Sovereignty Movement youth participate in seminar (photo credit: GERSHON ELLINSON)
Sovereignty Movement youth participate in seminar
(photo credit: GERSHON ELLINSON)
Dozens of youth from all over Israel - Haifa to Petach Tikva to the Jordan Valley - took part in a seminar facilitated by the Sovereignty Movement at the Oz VeGaon preserve.
The reception began with welcoming word by co-chairwomen of the movement, Yehudit Katsover and Nadia Matar, discussing the importance of promoting sovereignty throughout Israel.
Head of Gush Etzion Council, Shlomo Ne’eman and Minister of Transportation Bezalel Smotrich sent recorded messages to youth members in attendance.
Ne'eman in his recorded video told the youth attendees that there is a noted importance in the new era of sovereignty, adding that it's possible to invoke a revolution and to do that the new generation has to continue it's engagement in activities that politicians, such as the prime minister, will implement the promise of sovereignty in the Jordan Valley and beyond.
Throughout the seminar, Sovereignty Movement youth took part in workshops to strengthen and expand the movement, learning how to create engaging promotional videos in modern society to change public favor and in relation find ways to deal with negative media reporting which would damage the movement's validity. Brainstorming sessions were also held to plan for future endeavors to be led by these youths.
The intention is for the attendees to leave the seminar and immediately go out into the world to promote the beliefs of the movement in their hometowns and places of residence - using social media, meeting with statesman and other traditional means to spread the initiative.
"The youth continues to breathe a pioneering spirit into the entire Sovereignty Movement. The young generation is well aware of its prominent and significant role in inculcating the vision of sovereignty in Israeli society, and with each conference or seminar we are excited to see how fitting it is to place the contemporary Zionist mission, the mission of sovereignty, on its shoulders. The youths initiate and lead new and innovative hasbara projects. These are the leaders of the next generation,” said Katsover and Matar.
The event concluded with the lighting of the Hanukkah candles, where Rav Gilad Lewis, who then spoke about the connection between the struggles of the few versus the many in the story of the Maccabees to that of this era.


Tags Israel jordan valley Soveriegnty
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo European hypocrisy By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yvette Nahmia-Messinas A Greek Jew revisits Christmas and Hanukkah By YVETTE NAHMIA-MESSINAS
Lela Gilbert Gazan Christians on Christmas: Escape from watchful eye of radical Muslims By LELA GILBERT
Gil Troy Biblical Hebron is a complicated, historic, heartbreaking hot spot By GIL TROY
Douglas Bloomfield Washington Watch: Vote the bums out By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
US politics
World News
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by