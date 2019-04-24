Spotify to roll out in Hebrew

Spotify launched in Israel last year, with special Hebrew music playlists.
(photo credit: SPOTIFY)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Just over a year after it launched in Israel, Spotify will finally become available in Hebrew.
The music streaming platform announced on Wednesday that, sometime in the next couple of weeks, the website and app will become fully functional in Hebrew.
Hebrew will be the 22nd language available in the app, which is currently operational in English, Arabic, French, Italian, Spanish, Japanese, Thai, Turkish and much more. Spotify said the Hebrew rollout will happen gradually across iOS, Android and the desktop apps, and will update automatically for those whose phones are set to Hebrew.
Spotify is the most popular music streaming service in the world, with more than 200 million users worldwide, though it declines to break that figure down by country. After a month in operation in Israel, the company said that users listened to 2.3 million hours of music in the first three weeks of its operation, and listened to a wide range of English and Hebrew music
. At the time, Spotify said 57% of its Israeli users are between the ages of 13 and 34, and 39% of them are based in Tel Aviv.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>