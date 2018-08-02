Startup nation teams up with African NGO to help African Farmers

AGRA delegation at Start-Up Nation Central's new headquarters, August 1, 2018..
X
“This is a huge opportunity for Israel and for African farmers, an opportunity that Israeli technology can change the lives of independent African farmers,” said Shira Goldblum, Strategic Partnerships Manager at Start-Up Nation Central.
On July 30 to August 1, the Israeli organization Startup Nation Central (SNC) facilitated a delegation between the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) and Israeli startup organizations.
The goal of the delegation was to foster relationships by using Israeli technologies and solutions to improve the quality of results for African farmers.
“Every year, SNC organizes more than 60 highly-tailored customized delegations per year, we researched AGRA’s challenges and problems months in advance and used our database of over 6000 startups to pinpoint which Israeli startups that would be able to provide AGRA with solutions,” said Shira Goldblum from SNC.
Startup Nation Central (SNC), inspired by the best-selling book Start-Up Nation
, is an Israel-based non-profit organization which seeks to match problems of business and government leaders with the people and technologies that can solve them.
Alliance for a Green Revolution (AGRA) is an organization that works to improve agricultural products and support local farm owners and labor.
AGRA’s goal is to increase the incomes and improve food security for 30 million farming households in 11 African countries by 2021, according to AGRA’s official website.
The problems facing African farmers are infertile soil, unreliable water supply and low quality seeds according to AGRA’s official website.
The delegation consisted of dialog between the Israeli agriculture technology scene offering solutions to AGRA on the various challenges faced by farmers in Africa.
Dr. Agnes Kalibata, President of Agra, joined the AGRA delegation and presented on the significance of multi-sector, agricultural initiatives to advance African countries towards sustainable development goals.
Before joining AGRA, Dr. Kalibata was Rwanda’s Minister of Agriculture and Animal Resources and is widely considered to be one of the most successful Agriculture Ministers in sub-Saharan Africa.
Israeli companies who participated in the delegation were Amaizz, Fido, Edenshield and Netafim in which the startups presented their solutions in the Agri-tech sector on July 30th.
Ido Batchko, co-founder and CEO of Amaizz, presented and engaged in dialogue on the ability to use technology and solutions from Amaizz to minimize postharvest losses.
Naty Barak, CEO of sustainability in the Agritech
startup Netafim, led a dialogue on smart-drip and micro irrigation solutions for African farmers.
“Africa is the new frontier and we are working all over Africa but there is one challenge: to work with smallholder farmers. We cannot ignore 500 million smallholder farmers who produce 80 percent of the food in the developed world and we are a private company, so we need partners,” said Naty Barak in a phone interview with The Jerusalem Post
.
“The meeting was great because AGRA can be a very important link for our work in Africa. We [the world] face many problems such as water scarcity and we, Israel and Netafim
, have an answer,” concluded Naty Barak.
Israeli government officials participated in a discussion about Agriculture in Africa including Yael Ravia-Zadok, ambassador to Cyprus and Gil Haskel, ambassador to the United Nations Environment Programme in Nairobi, Kenya.
SNC gave the Israeli startups an opportunity to showcase their solutions to the delegation of four members from AGRA, but the next step in September for Israeli entrepreneurs is to participate in the African Green Revolution Forum in Kigali, Rwanda.