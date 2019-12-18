Still bringing on the laughs

The 25th tour of Comedy for Koby proved to be just as potent as its predecessors. Host Avi Liberman brought over a stellar trio of American stand-ups – Godfrey, Mike Vecchione and Andy Pitz – for a week of shows around the country that wound up Tuesday night with two performances in Jerusalem.Liberman was, as usual, spot on with his localized routine that touched on everything from ‘two-dayers’ – Jewish tourists who celebrate two days of yontif – to being asked to pay for aliyot to the Torah.The featured performers – all in Israel for the first time – stuck primarily to their sanitized versions of their homegrown routines, but all included some new material gleaned from their experiences here.Vecchione, especially, floored the audience with deadpan comments likening the meaning of the words “Sephardim” and “Ashkenazim” to a stomach ailment brought on by too much shwarma and its cure, and the absurdities of looking for a pharmacy open on Shabbat (his mantra throughout his segment was “Shabbat shalom”).Pitz observed that Israel’s greatest accomplishment was the hotel breakfast, and all mentioned Israeli taxi drivers at some point.There were tons of laughs and it was all for a great cause – the Koby Mandell Foundation.Here’s to hoping for another 25 shows.