Students celebrate Jerusalem Day

STUDENTS AT Hebrew University in Jerusalem.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Jerusalem Day brings to light the many wonders of the Holy city. One beauty is the home for students Jerusalem has become.
In the past year, approximately 120,000 students came to visit Jerusalem. An expected 200,000 will have visited by the end of the year.
Students in Israel on Jerusalem Day will be able to participate in some record-breaking events, such as a chain of 7,000 students holding hands from the Knesset Menorah to the heritage lamp at the Western Wall.
The most visited site over the past year by students was the Western Wall, followed by the Old City, Mount Herzl, Yad Vashem and the Knesset.
"The connection between Jerusalem, the Jewish people and the State of Israel is one of a kind, from the beginning of the nation's formation," said Jerusalem Education Ministry Director-General Shmuel Abuav.
The Education Ministry is planning on dedicating a special day titled "Day of Unification of Jerusalem." About 20,000 students will be able to enjoy educational activities throughout the capital, from stories of heroism to visits to heritage sites.
