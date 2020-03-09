The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Students gift mishloah manot to worried Chinese workers

"The spread of joy, not worry, is the value of education in our eyes."

By CELIA JEAN  
MARCH 9, 2020 21:10
The fourth grade in a meeting with workers at the Aura construction site in Holon (photo credit: GUY YECHIELY)
The fourth grade in a meeting with workers at the Aura construction site in Holon
(photo credit: GUY YECHIELY)
In the spirit of Purim, dozens of Israeli students prepared mishloah manot, food baskets made to give to others on Purim, for Chinese construction workers worried about their loved ones in China since the outbreak of the coronavirus.
"We hear the news on the coronavirus, and are worried about it just like anyone else in the world. This is our humble way of spreading support, by helping others it helps us relieve the fear," said Nir, chairman of the student council.
Fourth through sixth grade students from Ariel Sharon school in Holon spent the weeks leading up to Purim collecting goods to make up the mishloah manot. From sweets and snacks they filled up containers which the student council had decided to give out to the Chinese workers  to help them with their worry.
With support from the educational staff, dozens of students set out on a school day, visiting the construction sites all over the country and personally delivering their packages.
"The visit between the workers and the children created close human connection, and the spread joy, not worry. This is the value of education in our eyes," said Ruti Keren, principal of the school.
For many of these workers, worrying about their families back in China is made harder by the fact that they can't safely return to their home country to visit and take care of them. This is why Aura Israel - Entrepreneurship and Investments Ltd. reached out to the school and initiated the project.
"The workers can't go visit their families, and the possibility of their family arriving here is limited because of the virus," said Jacob Atraktsi, CEO of Aura. "We thought it appropriate to integrate the help of young students, in order to help relieve their fear, if only for a few moments."



