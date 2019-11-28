The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Supreme court expedites Jewish to non-Jewish marriage registering

An appeal made to the court claims its against people's rights to put their marriage status in a 'pending' state.

By OMRI RON  
NOVEMBER 28, 2019 05:49
Illustrative photo of marriage rings (photo credit: TNS)
Illustrative photo of marriage rings
(photo credit: TNS)
After a procedure that took four and a half years, the Supreme court of Justice accepted the appeal against the Interior Ministry and will instruct the country to approve marriage between Israeli and foreign citizens more swiftly, provided that they present marriage certificate.
In the past, after such a marriage certificate was provided, the Interior Ministry would place people in a 'pending' status for six months, which have now been shortened to three months, though the general procedure has not changed.
The decision was taken after an appeal made by the 'Gisha' (access) organization.
Gisha claimed that placing people in a 'pending' status was against the law if they provided a public certificate.
This waiting period, as stated in the appeal, did not respect to a person's right for equality, as when two Israeli citizens marry one another they are registered as married immediately.
At the conclusion of the verdict, judge Hanan Meltzer wrote: "What this means is, after the confirmation of the certificate by the person making the request, and according to the office's procedures, and given that there are no flaws or error within clear enough to create the need for further investigation – the clerk must register the change in the Israeli's status, regardless of whether or not their partner is Israeli, and has no authority to change their status to 'pending'…"  
In Israel, marriage must go through the rabbinate and be approved by them in order for a couple to be considered legally and religiously married. This means that only couples where both sides are Jewish are allowed to marry in the country - while different religious systems are in place for people who belong to other faiths.
A popular work-around for those wishing to marry non-Jews, or those whose status is questioned by the rabbinare is to marry in another country such as Cyprus, and bring back a marriage certificate from there, which Israel still accepts.


