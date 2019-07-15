Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Suspects arrested in Beersheba synagogue robbery cases

Suspicion arose that the two suspects also broke into a private home in Beersheba's Nahal Ashan neighborhood by copying a door key they saw in the door and coming back later.

By
July 15, 2019 13:37
Suspects arrested in Beersheba synagogue robbery cases

MIDDLE STREET Synagogue, Brighton, England.. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

 
Two individuals, aged 19 and 28 were indicted on Sunday suspected of breaking into two synagogues and private home in Beersheba.

Beersheba worshippers went to pray in their local synagogue on Heshin Street. Whilst they were praying, two individuals hid in one of the synagogue side rooms until the prayer ended and then proceeded, when the synagogue was locked, to steal money from the charity box and detach the synagogue safe.

The two suspects carried out a second Beersheba synagogue robbery, on David Alro'i Street, when they entered from the women's section and proceeded to the synagogue hall, where they broke into the safe.

Suspicion arose that the two suspects also broke into a private home in Beersheba's Nahal Ashan neighborhood by copying the door key they saw in the door and then coming back later on with their copied key to burgle the house.

The Israel Police filed an indictment against the two individuals and asked that their arrest be extended until proceedings had been completed.

