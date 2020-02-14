Tel Aviv Mayor orders to remove sign showing tied Abbas and Haniyeh

Tel-Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai instructed the city services to remove a street sign showing Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh tied, the mayor said in a Facebook post on Friday.The sign showed the two alongside a writing, saying, "Peace is something you have only with defeated enemies." It remains unknown who ordered the sign to be put up.Huldai wrote. "Such pictures incites violence reminiscent of ISIS and the Nazis – with which we do not want to be associate with. Even during election times there are lines we do not cross. I do not intervene with signs in the public space, but this time the rules have been broke. The humiliation of others is not our way.""I instructed to have a street sign removed where Mahmoud Abbas and Ismail Haniyeh are on their knees and their hands show signs of surrender as well as helicopters flying around them in an area a destroyed area"