Tel Aviv Mayor orders to remove sign showing tied Abbas and Haniyeh

Tel-Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai instructed the city services to remove a street sign showing Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh tied, the mayor said in a Facebook post on Friday.The sign showed the two alongside a writing, saying, "Peace is something you have only with defeated enemies." It remains unknown who ordered the sign to be put up."I instructed to have a street sign removed where Mahmoud Abbas and Ismail Haniyeh are on their knees and their hands show signs of surrender as well as helicopters flying around them in an area a destroyed area" Huldai wrote."Such pictures incites violence reminiscent of ISIS and the Nazis – with which we do not want to be associate with. Even during election times there are lines we do not cross. I do not intervene with signs in the public space, but this time the rules have been broke. The humiliation of others is not our way."