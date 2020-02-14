The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Tel Aviv Mayor orders to remove sign showing tied Abbas and Haniyeh

The Tel-Aviv mayor instructed to remove a sign which was put up and read: "Peace is something you have only with defeated enemies":" Leads to violence reminiscent of ISIS and the Nazis"

By MAARIV ONLINE  
FEBRUARY 14, 2020 18:35
A cityscape of Tel Aviv is seen during the night-time in Israel May 27, 2017. Picture taken May 27, 2017 (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
A cityscape of Tel Aviv is seen during the night-time in Israel May 27, 2017. Picture taken May 27, 2017
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
Tel-Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai instructed the city services to remove a street sign showing Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh tied, the mayor said in a Facebook post on Friday.
The sign showed the two alongside a writing, saying, "Peace is something you have only with defeated enemies." It remains unknown who ordered the sign to be put up.
"I instructed to have a street sign removed where Mahmoud Abbas and Ismail Haniyeh are on their knees and their hands show signs of surrender as well as helicopters flying around them in an area a destroyed area" Huldai wrote.
"Such pictures incites violence reminiscent of ISIS and the Nazis – with which we do not want to be associate with. Even during election times there are lines we do not cross. I do not intervene with signs in the public space, but this time the rules have been broke. The humiliation of others is not our way."


Tags Tel Aviv ron huldai Elections 2020
