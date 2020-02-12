Tel Aviv No. 1 destination for aliyah 5th year in a row

Tel Aviv is Israel's No. 1 ranked destination for aliyah for the fifth year in a row, with 4,419 new olim coming directly to the city in 2019, the Tel Aviv Municipality said in a statement.The figures were based off a report from the Jewish Agency and the Absorption Ministry, which also showed that most of the olim came from Russia, the US and France. However, the White City also welcomed new olim from Singapore, Nepal, Peru, India and Honduras. The municipality supports new olim by offering various programs and workshops to help with finding work. In 2019, over 1,900 people attended the municipality's annual employment fair."Absorption and aliyah is an important asset for Tel Aviv," the city's mayor, Ron Huldai, said in the statement. "We feel honored that year after year, Tel Aviv is chosen as the No. 1 aliyah destination, and [we] welcome the immigrants, who chose to make Tel Aviv their new home and contribute by making this city more interesting, diverse and cosmopolitan."