Tel Aviv ferris wheel glows pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

The ferris wheel of Luna Park Tel Aviv glows pink in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, 2018.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
The Ferris wheel in Luna Park, an amusement park located at the Exhibition Grounds in Tel Aviv, was lit up bright pink on Wednesday evening as part of the Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign launched by Estee Lauder Israel and the Israel Cancer Association (ICA).
The Ferris wheel will remain pink throughout the month of October, as will some 200 other locations throughout the world including the Empire State Building in New York City, the Eiffel Tower in Paris and the Sydney Opera House.
Pink is the official color of the fight against breast cancer.
"Estee Lauder Group has been working to raise Breast Cancer awareness for 16 years," said Oren Revah, CEO of the Estee Lauder Group of Companies in Israel."
Adding: "this project serves one important purpose: to remind all of the women in Israel
that early examinations saves lives."
"It is important to raise awareness to the illness," added Miri Ziv, CEO of the ICA. "Every action like this saves lives.
"
This is not the first collaborative project for Breast Cancer Awareness between the ICA and Estee Lauder Israel; the two companies also struck an addition deal with the Israeli women's clothing store Golbary where they released an all pink clothing line and donated 30% of the profits from sales to the ICA which went towards early breast examinations and research.
