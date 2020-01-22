Tel Aviv, one of the most instagrammable places in the world

When traveling around Israel, Tel Aviv's modern city skyscrapers, colorful markets and sunny beaches are some of the best spots to visit, and they are loved by Instagrammers. That is what Big 7 Travel's '2020 World’s Most Instagrammable Places' ranking just showed. After analyzing hashtags, survey results, and votes cast by a panel of travel experts, Tel Aviv came in at No.42 on the list.Big 7 also included a list of where to go in Israel to take the best Instagram photo such as Gordon Beach, Neve Tzedek and the Old Town Jaffa.The top 3 of the most intagrammable places includes Sydney, Hong Kong and Dubai.