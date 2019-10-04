Tens of thousands of Gaza-made lulav holders sent to Israel

Tens of thousands of lulav holders made in the Gaza Strip were transferred through the Kerem Shalom crossing into Israel in coordination with the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT).



The holders are made out of palm leaves and are meant to bind together the lulav, a bundle consisting of a palm frond, myrtle branches and willow branches used in ritual services on the holiday of Sukkot.

"On the Sukkot holiday we hope that a shelter of peace be spread over us," said Ori Madar, COGAT's agricultural coordinator. "This is a great example of steps that we're taking every day of the year, steps that are good for agriculture and helping markets on both sides: the Israeli and the Palestinian."

