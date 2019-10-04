Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Tens of thousands of Gaza-made lulav holders sent to Israel

"This is a great example of steps that we're taking every day of the year, steps that are good for agriculture and helping markets on both sides: the Israeli and the Palestinian."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 4, 2019 09:23
Lulav holders made in Gaza being transferred to Israel, October 2019

Lulav holders made in Gaza being transferred to Israel, October 2019. (photo credit: COGAT SPOKESPERSON)

Tens of thousands of lulav holders made in the Gaza Strip were transferred through the Kerem Shalom crossing into Israel in coordination with the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT).

The holders are made out of palm leaves and are meant to bind together the lulav, a bundle consisting of a palm frond, myrtle branches and willow branches used in ritual services on the holiday of Sukkot.


"On the Sukkot holiday we hope that a shelter of peace be spread over us," said Ori Madar, COGAT's agricultural coordinator. "This is a great example of steps that we're taking every day of the year, steps that are good for agriculture and helping markets on both sides: the Israeli and the Palestinian."


Related Content

Weapons found in prevented weapons smuggling attempt from Lebanon into Israel, September 2019
October 4, 2019
IDF thwarts weapons smuggling attempt from Lebanon to Israel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings