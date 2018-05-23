The Chainsmokers returning for another Israel show

Less than a year after their Israeli debut, DJ duo The Chainsmokers are heading back for another show.



The US-based pop duo will take the stage at the Rishon Lezion Live Park on July 19, and will put on a lively dance party for likely upwards of 15,000 people.





The Chainsmokers - made up of Alex Pall and Drew Taggart - have won a Grammy and a host of MTV Awards and Billboard Music Awards, among their other recognitions. They are best known for their singles "Closer," "Something Just Like This" and "Don't Let Me Down" - which all have more than 1 billion views on YouTube.“We've wanted to come to Israel for so freaking long,” they said during their 2017 show, also at the Rishon Lezion Live Park. They also told the crowd that they loved being in Israel and were looking forward to their next trip to the Holy Land.Tickets for the show go on sale Wednesday afternoon at tmisrael.co.il and range from NIS 215 to NIS 370.