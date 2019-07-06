The Dead Sea comes to life

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

Some people just love the Dead Sea and cannot get enough of it. Others find the experience strange and unwelcoming, especially since for many years, very few hotels opened at this incredible site, and most of the hotels that are there cater for people interested in the Dead Sea mud’s health benefits, and seek peace and quiet, rather than a fun vacation. After spending a night at Milos at Ein Bokek, a friend who said she does not like the Dead Sea, completely changed her mind. “Now this is what I call a vacation destination,” she announced when we (reluctantly) checked out.

The newly opened Herbert Samuel-Milos Dead Sea Hotel may just be what the Dead Sea needed. Opened last month, the Milos is the first hotel in the Herbert Samuel chain at this prime location. With an investment exceeding 150 million shekels, the Milos joins the group that includes the Herbert Samuel Jerusalem, Bayit Bagalil, Hotel Okeanos Suites Herzliya and Reef Hotel Eilat.

Named after the Greek island of Milos (or Melos), one of the Greek Cyclades group of islands, the hotel’s theme is “Greece at the Dead Sea.”

“We believe in the future of tourism at the Dead Sea,” said the group’s CEO Avi Homero. “I believe that this hotel will be the most exciting and unique hotel in the area.”

Inspired by the whitewashed walls of Mykonos and the Greek islands, the hotel interiors and exteriors are painted white with accents in blue, and feature light furniture and large photos of the Greek islands. The hotel offers luxurious surroundings, pampering rooms and excellent spa facilities.

Milos does not follow the quiet and serious ambience usually associated with Dead Sea hotels. It aspires to offer guests cheerful, young and vibrant hospitality, with lots of ouzo and nightly Greek music at the poolside tavern, as well as Mediterranean delicacies at the restaurant and tavern, and the easiest access to the beach just minutes away from the rooms.

Facing the breathtaking view of the sea, with the manicured sandy beach and lovely new promenade, Milos provides a rare experience, combining the benefits of the Dead Sea with easy-going, luxurious Greek island-style hospitality.

The design and atmosphere celebrate the joy one can find in the Greek islands – with warm hospitality, clean interior design and simple luxury.

All the rooms offer excellent beddings, including specially designed mattresses, crisp white sheets, plenty of thick white towels and robes, complimentary Nespresso coffee machines with free capsules (that will be replaced upon request with no extra charge), complimentary water bottles, and even a complimentary mini-ouzo bottle, a kettle and a small fridge.

There are 162 luxurious rooms in the hotel, among them deluxe rooms with balconies, private pools and sea views. All rooms are equipped with air conditioning, hair dryers, scales, excellent showers and the exclusive Ahava Dead Sea mineral-based products, including shampoo, conditioner, body balm and shower gel.

There is a spa and hammam (Turkish bath) located in the main building overlooking the infinity outdoor pool. A variety of indoor pools include salt water, healing sulfur and Jacuzzis.

There is also a solarium, fitness room, and a free, very up-to-date youth gaming room, with all the most popular computer games. Gamers will definitely love it, and good luck trying to tear them away from the games.

The hotel’s spa has nine treatment rooms, and offers a rich menu that includes a variety of treatments from traditional Swedish and deep-tissue massage to special Greek treatments with vitamin-enriched oils, hot stone massage, medical massage, reflexology, Ayurveda and Abhyanga, Thai massage, wraps and more. There is also a fantastic menu of facial treatments with Ahava Dead Sea cosmetics, for women and men. For those who cherish their privacy, some of the treatments can be performed in their room.

The hotel’s restaurant offers a rich breakfast and dinner buffet with exquisite Mediterranean cuisine, including many different fresh and cooked salads, grilled meats and fish, baked savory and sweet delicacies and an à la carte lunch menu. The wine list, by the way, is much better than one can find in most Israeli hotels.

Another dining option is at the poolside gazebo, in the shade of an ancient tree (I have yet to discover the name of), at a tavern-style bar built from Greek stone, brought especially from the Salonika Mountains.

I short – the new Herbert Samuel Milos Hotel offers a vibrant experience for those seeking a luxurious vacation that combines the Greek style with the wonders of the Dead Sea.

For details or reservations: herbertsamuel.com/En/Milos-Dead-Sea-Hotel. The writer was a guest of the hotel.

