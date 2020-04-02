The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
The Defense Ministry should lead Israel's fight against coronavirus

While the Health Ministry works to take care of those struggling to breath, the Defense Ministry has the best logistical arm to assume responsibility.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
APRIL 2, 2020 16:37
Defense Minister Naftali Bennett during a special meeting discussing what will happen if a national state of emergency is declared due to coronavirus, March 2020 (photo credit: Courtesy)
Defense Minister Naftali Bennett during a special meeting discussing what will happen if a national state of emergency is declared due to coronavirus, March 2020
(photo credit: Courtesy)
It’s been weeks since Defense Minister Naftali Bennett urged the government to have his ministry lead the fight against coronavirus instead of the Health Ministry.
On Thursday, Bennett was the last man standing after Health Minister Ya'acov Litzman and his entire staff were ordered to self-quarantine.
Litzman’s diagnosis has forced several top officials into quarantine, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Health Ministry director-general Moshe Bar Siman Tov, Mossad chief Yossi Cohen and National Security Adviser Meir Ben Shabbat, and the head of public health at the Health Ministry, Sigal Sadetzki.
IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi as well as the head of the Homefront Command Maj.-Gen. Tamir Yadai and the head of IDF Operations Maj.-Gen. Aaron Haliva are also self-isolating until the weekend after being in contact with a coronavirus patient in mid-March.
It’s as if all senior political and military officials fighting against the continued spread of the deadly coronavirus are self-isolating. Though key officials are in quarantine, they are continuing to work-holding conference calls with all relevant authorities who remain in the field.
The deadly virus, which seeped into Israel despite strict regulations imposed including closing the country’s borders early on in the fight, has claimed 33 lives and another 6,211 Israelis have been diagnosed with the virus including 99 IDF soldiers.
While the coronavirus is an enemy that the country has never encountered, Israel didn’t hesitate to call on it’s security services to help in the fight against corona.
The government made a wise choice early on in the fight, imposing strict regulations including ordering anyone returning from abroad to enter quarantine and drastically reducing the number of allowed individuals to gather to two.
The Mossad, which is continuing to cross the world in order to obtain medical equipment and personal protective equipment and the IDF with its Logistical Corps, Homefront Command and even elite units like Sayeret Matkal, have been instrumental in Israel’s response to the global pandemic.
Though the government has yet to declare a national state of emergency, under Israeli law the IDF’s Homefront Command is authorized to assume responsibility for managing the situation alongside civilian authorities.
Last week the IDF was ordered to take over care for senior and vulnerable members of civilian society, providing them with food, medical equipment and other basic needs. Thousands of elderly Israelis have already been provided for by thousands of Homefront Command troops under the operation called “Golden Guards.” 
Senior defense officials have repeated that the IDF is "ready and willing” to immediately take control of the fight and that it has stepped up preparations in the case that the Defense Ministry is given the order to battle against coronavirus.
While it may not be the war he thought he would command over, thus far, Bennett has been impressive in handling the coronavirus crisis. He has been able to open several quarantine facility hotels, allowing for thousands of Israelis to safely self-isolate-away from family and friends; deployed hundreds of IDF troops to accompany police in enforcing the nationwide semi-lockdown; and procured millions of masks and other PPE and more.
The Defense Ministry has also been able to address the lack of ventilators in the country, by turning a missile production plant into one that produces ventilators. Radar used to protect Israel’s borders is also being tested to monitor the vital signs of coronavirus patients.
The brains of the Start-Up Nation are now churning out Made in Israel products to battle a global pandemic.
Early on in the crisis, the defense minister also called on the government to carry out thousands of coronavirus tests, urging the Health Ministry to carry out over 30,000 per day.
While the Health Ministry has now been ordered to carry out such a number, only 7,000 tests are currently being done daily.
But despite the number of Israelis diagnosed with the virus continuing to rise and the fact that the Defense Ministry is more than capable of handling such a logistical nightmare, Netanyahu seems reluctant to hand over the responsibility for the pandemic to Bennett.
The management of this crisis has presented a gap in the government’s already fragile leadership.
The coronavirus crisis is not one limited to the Health Ministry. It is a multifaceted and complicated crisis which will have a lasting impact on the State of Israel.
While the Health Ministry works to take care of those struggling to breath, the Defense Ministry has the best logistical arm to assume responsibility.


