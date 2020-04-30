This week in Jerusalem: End of game

End of game
About a year-and-a-half after taking the helm as mayor of Jerusalem, Moshe Lion has completely renounced the idea of inviting city councilman Ofer Berkovitch (Hitorerut) into his coalition, and has given the title and position of eighth deputy mayor to Arieh King (United Jerusalem). According to Lion’s original plan, King was expected to become deputy mayor as part of a rotation between him and Chagit Moshe (Bayit Yehudi), while the position of the eighth deputy would remain open for the eventual inclusion of Berkovitch. The last attempt to break through the ongoing stalemate between Lion and Berkovitch took place a few weeks ago, as the coronavirus crisis began, but ultimately it came to naught. Berkovitch says that he proposed his help, namely a few hundred Hitorerut volunteers, to assist in the municipality’s efforts to help seniors and special-needs residents. Berkovitch insisted that his proposal was for the residents’ benefit and not intended to pave his way into the coalition, but nevertheless was disappointed by Lion’s reaction – who just sent the Hitorerut volunteers on to the welfare administration and did not suggest they meet. However, until this week, the fact that the last deputy mayor position was still open could be interpreted as a last opportunity to include Berkovitch. Now this title has been handed over to King, and cancelling the rotation with Moshe slams the door on Hitorerut. As for King, the director of an association dedicated to settling as many Jews as possible in certain Arab neighborhoods, he has declared more than once in the past that he will continue to fight any Palestinian Authority representatives in those neighborhoods. This has happened more than once recently, especially in the three neighborhoods located beyond the security barrier, particularly in Kafr Aqab. King noted he will keep his present portfolio, environment and nature preservation, but added that he is going to continue to work for the implementation of Israeli sovereignty in east Jerusalem. Uncivil disobedience
Concerned about their lives and livelihoods, Arabs in east Jerusalem neighborhoods decry the widespread disobedience there to corona guidelines. A few attempts by PA forces to interfere inside the neighborhoods to enforce rules have been stopped by the police, including the arrest of two PA officials: their governor and Jerusalem affairs minister. Residents from these neighborhoods complain that there are not enough Israel Police officers present to enforce the rules. While most of the population, especially the aged and adults, have been strictly observing the rules of social distancing and home quarantines, this is not the case with the younger generation. “They go from place to place in groups without masks, and now that the month of Ramadan has started, we see many large gatherings for the meal at the end of the fast,” many residents complain.
Some, meanwhile, were breaking the rules due to fears of lost income.Silwan mukhtar Daoud Siam said he made an unprecedented call last week asking Israel Police to show up and restrain the rule-breakers, but nothing happened, and people feel their lives are endangered – with concern that the meals at the end of the fast could become a ticking corona bomb.No rockets’ red glare
In light of the corona restrictions and in line with the decisions of other communities such as Tel Aviv, Mayor Lion has cancelled the traditional Independence Day fireworks. The money saved, an estimated NIS 100,000, will be redirected to address community and welfare needs of senior residents. All city council members in Lion’s coalition and the seven members of the opposition at city hall agreed this was the right thing to do.Purple perfect
East Talpiot residents and the local council succeeded in altering the Jerusalem Transportation Master Plan. Accordingly, the light rail’s Purple Line, which was originally planned to have its closest stop at the junction between Hebron Road and Yanovski Street, will now run through the whole neighborhood. City councilman (Hitorerut) and East Talpiot resident Elad Malka says this change will give a boost to the neighborhood – including new construction (mostly tall buildings) along the rail line; renewal of existing buildings, including adding of stories; and probably also some pinui/binui (evacuation/construction) projects.Treemendous save
More than 150 trees, most of them olive trees and the rest protected species, were saved at the last moment from resection (surgical removal), due to opposition city councilman Yossi Havilio and environmental activists. The plan was to get rid of these ancient and valuable trees in the valley between Arnona and Zur Baher in order to free the area for construction of a Sportech. The project had already obtained all the necessary permits, but residents were not made aware that it required resection of the trees. City councilman Arieh King, holder of the portfolio for environment and nature preservation, initiated a special meeting of the planning and construction committee to debate the matter and seek alternative solutions enabling the project to continue.You don’t say
Mayor Lion sent municipal supervisors to prevent members of the Movement for Quality Government from projecting messages on the Old City walls using biblical verses to accuse leaders of the Likud and Blue and White parties of committing a felony.
MQG representatives maintain that their planned action was not illegal.
