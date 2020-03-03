The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
What does Bibi do to stay out of court and jail? - analysis

Chances are that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will not get out of his public corruption trial and will need to convince the judges of his innocence to avoid being dethroned and imprisoned.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
MARCH 3, 2020 20:40
Netanyahu would need to either before or after March 17 form a government and pass a retroactive new basic law giving him immunity from continued prosecution while serving as prime minister. Currently, he waived his right to seek immunity given to each MK so he would need to create a new right. This is not the so-called “French law,” which grants immunity to a prime minister from being indicted in the first place. Such a French law would not help Netanyahu because he was already indicted on January 28.
This law would create a new immunity for Netanyahu retroactively even though his trial has technically started. Netanyahu would want to pass this law before the middle of 2020, the earliest that witnesses are expected to be called in his trial.
If Netanyahu somehow convinced various Likud members who would likely oppose such a law (Gidon Saar and supporters), Ayelet Shaked and others to pass the law he would also need to pass a new basic law giving the Knesset a veto over the High Court of Justice.
Because no Western democracies pass retroactive laws in criminal cases, the High Court would likely strike down Netanyahu’s new immunity law. To overcome this, Netanyahu would need to empower the Knesset to veto the High Court with a bare 61 vote absolute majority. This law might be able to wait until three to six months (early to mid-2021) after the new immunity law would be passed, depending on how quickly the High Court invalidated the immunity law.
The High Court might also veto the law giving the Knesset veto power over it, so Netanyahu would need to be ready to potentially ignore this High Court ruling in the event of a constitutional crisis.
Some have also speculated that Netanyahu could try to fire Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit and replace him with a new attorney-general under orders to freeze the case against him. But this would also likely be vetoed by the High Court, so the same above constitutional crisis scenario would likely ensue.


