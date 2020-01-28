Tiv Taam to slash prices

Tiv Taam is launching an aggressive, long-term strategic move to reduce prices and will offer a free club membership.More than 1,000 of the non-kosher chain’s most popular items will have price reductions comparable to those of Shufersal Deal.The discounts will be available in all the best-selling categories, including meat, soft drinks and spirits, canned goods, vegetables, cakes and cookies, baby products, toiletries and cleaning products.The price reductions will be implemented at 19 Tiv Taam branches (not including the In the City stores) and on the chain’s website.They will be accompanied by a broad campaign, with an investment of NIS 1.8 million, under the slogan: “We’ve lowered the prices of 1,000 products to Shufersal Deal prices.”The campaign will air on all leading media outlets, including those that appeal to Russian-language audiences.