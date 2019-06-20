Two are better than one

1.
When couples engage in physical activity together, there are many advantages:
1. Provides time to speak and problem-solve.
2. Offers quality time.
3. Opens up a large variety of exercises, preventing boredom.
4. Improves flexibility, balance and fitness.
Couples use their partner’s body to create a natural resistance. You can workout anywhere; no need for special equipment or a fitness room.
THE FOLLOWING are six exercises that each work on a different part of the body. Practice according to your capability – and enjoy!
Each exercise is recommended to practice according to his/hers capability and to improve step by step
1 & 2. Legs
3. Upper body
4. Abdominals
5. Lower-Body Stretching
6. Upper-Body Stretching
The writer is a senior fitness trainer and hosts television programs on fitness.The exercises
1. Stretch your upper and lower body. Stay in that position up to 30 seconds.
2. Bend your knees while moving your body backwards and back to a standing position. Three sets of 10 reps.
3. Bend your elbow, then straighten it. Three sets of 10 reps.
4. Abdominals: The standing person pushes the legs of the reclining person, who tries not to let their legs touch the floor. Three sets of 8-12 reps.
5. Lower body stretch: The partners hold their hands straight, moving the body from side to side while straightening alternating legs. Work slowly, and stay on every side for about five seconds, 8-10 times.
6. Upper body stretch: Move your outside hand up, hold your partner’s hand and bring your body to the side of your partner, Stay in this position 10-20 seconds and then switching to the other side.
