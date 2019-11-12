Two near-deadly rocket strikes in Israel during barrage

Israel came under heavy rocket fire on Tuesday morning after the Israel Air Force killed Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) Leader Bahaa Abu Al-Ata in an airstrike.



In the barrage of more than 50 rockets, there were several near-deadly strikes, but no actual deaths.

מצלמת הדרך של דניאל חזן, נהג האוטובוס של קו 340 של חברת אפיקים תפסה את הפיצוץ הדרמטי בצומת גן יבנה . שוחחתי איתו ויחדיו שחזרנו את הדרמה, "הייתי בדרך חזרה לגן יבנה ועמדתי בצומת, פתאום כשאני שותה את הקפה שלי התחילה האזעקה לא הספקתי לצאת מהאוטובוס וראיתי את הפיצוץ". @NewsChannelIL pic.twitter.com/FqAFBjRc7j — Or Ravid | אוֹר רביד (@OrRavid) November 12, 2019

Scenes from Netivot following a direct hit on a residential home. pic.twitter.com/e9Ce9sKBuQ — Anna Ahronheim (@AAhronheim) November 12, 2019

A rocket from Gaza landed on Route 4 in Gan Yavne this morning, creating a crater in the road. No one was killed in the incident, but a bus driver caught an up-close view of the explosion and hours later said he was still shaking."I was on my way back to Gan Yavne and I was at the intersection, suddenly, when I was drinking my coffee, I heard the alarm and did not stop to get out of the bus and I saw the explosion," Daniel Hazan, the bus driver, told Channel 12's Or Ravid."I was stressed. I didn't know how to function," Hazan added. "Thank G-d no one was on the bus. I drove away, I panicked. After 200 meters I stopped and I saw that the bus was hit by shrapnel, all the windows were shattered. My heart is still pounding. It's scary. After seeing something like that with your own eyes, you feel more afraid. My body is still shaking."Additionally, a home in Netivot was hit by a rocket, but no one was killed. However, a 66-year-old woman was injured and left in moderate condition, Maariv reported."As soon as one siren after another began sounding my husband, my daughter and I ran to the shelter and locked it tight," the homewoner, Bat Sheva Hadad, told Ynet."We heard the boom and the power went out, so we figured it was inside our house.""When I came out [of the shelter] I saw the hole it ripped in the kitchen ceiling, I also saw a hole above the dining area," Hadad added. "I cried nonstop, I became really anxious."Hadad's neighbor Naomi Davidi emphasized the importance of going to a shelter."The message I want to pass along is that going to a shelter is very important. I also dismissed it once, but if I hadn't gone to the shelter much worse things would have happened," Davidi told Ynet.While no Israeli deaths have been reported, several people were injured. An eight-year-old girl in Holon, near Tel Aviv, collapsed while running for shelter and was in serious condition. She was evacuated to Wolfson Hospital for treatment.Early in the day, Israeli government officials announced that schools in central and southern Israel would be closed. Additionally, civilians were told to stay home from work unless it was essential.The IDF Home Front Command released directives stating that gatherings in areas surrounding the Gaza Strip may only include up to 100 people in enclosed places. In central Israel they may include up to 1,000 people in open areas and are without restrictions in enclosed areas.Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });