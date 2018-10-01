Two rave party-goers collapse and later die while dancing

Dead Sea rave.
(photo credit: YOSSI MAMIA)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Two men, 55 and 30, collapsed Monday while dancing at the Neverland electronic music festival, held near Kibbutz Lehavot HaBashan in the Hula Valley.
The two were given medical care at the scene and taken to a hospital in Safed where they were pronounced dead. The bodies were taken for autopsy to determine the cause of death.
Two other men were lightly injured at the event.
Organized around the theme of “New Age pirates,” the Neverland electronic music festival holds 34 different musical performances on two major stages. Israeli musicians perform alongside musicians from the UK and Japan.
Once celebrated in cult films such as Planet Blue (1995) and Something Total (2000), the Israeli trance scene has come under fire recently after a party-goer suffered injuries, was left untreated and later died, making it seem that the messages of love and harmony celebrated in rave culture do not always reflect the reality of events fueled by alcohol and, at times, recreational drugs.
In 2017, 25-year-old Tohar David died after suffering a head injury at a rave party. The event producers decided not to call for medical help until hours later, as they feared the police would close down the party and they would lose their earnings.
After four and a half hours, David was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.
JPOST VIDEOS THAT MIGHT INTEREST YOU:
The three men who organized the event are expected to be soon charged with manslaughter, after the police were able to collect sufficient evidence linking them to her death.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>