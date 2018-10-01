October 01 2018
Two rave party-goers collapse and later die while dancing

Two men collapsed during the 8th annul Neverland electronic music festival; two others were injured at the event.

By MAARIV ONLINE, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 1, 2018 17:23
1 minute read.
dead sea

Dead Sea rave. (photo credit: YOSSI MAMIA)

 
Two men, 55 and 30, collapsed Monday while dancing at the Neverland electronic music festival, held near Kibbutz Lehavot HaBashan in the Hula Valley.

The two were given medical care at the scene and taken to a hospital in Safed where they were pronounced dead. The bodies were taken for autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Two other men were lightly injured at the event.

Organized around the theme of “New Age pirates,” the Neverland electronic music festival holds 34 different musical performances on two major stages. Israeli musicians perform alongside musicians from the UK and Japan.

Once celebrated in cult films such as Planet Blue (1995) and Something Total (2000), the Israeli trance scene has come under fire recently after a party-goer suffered injuries, was left untreated and later died, making it seem that the messages of love and harmony celebrated in rave culture do not always reflect the reality of events fueled by alcohol and, at times, recreational drugs.

In 2017, 25-year-old Tohar David died after suffering a head injury at a rave party. The event producers decided not to call for medical help until hours later, as they feared the police would close down the party and they would lose their earnings.

After four and a half hours, David was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

The three men who organized the event are expected to be soon charged with manslaughter, after the police were able to collect sufficient evidence linking them to her death.



 


 

