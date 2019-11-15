UN Fourth Committee votes to extend UNRWA's mandate

WASHINGTON - The UN Fourth Committee voted on Friday to extend UNRWA's mandate until 2023, with no major changes.





Some 170 countries voted in favor, and seven countries, including Guatemala and Canada, abstained. The United States and Israel were the only two countries that opposed the resolution.





UNRWA was established 70 years ago. Its mandate is renewed every three years, in two stages — the first stage was today at the Fourth Committee. The second stage will take place in December at the General Assembly.





The resolution, which was approved on Friday, states that the UN is "expressing grave concern at the especially difficult situation of the Palestine refugees under occupation, including with regard to their safety, well-being and socioeconomic living conditions."





It also expressed "grave concern in particular at the grave humanitarian situation and socioeconomic conditions of the Palestine refugees in the Gaza Strip, and underlining the importance of emergency and humanitarian assistance and urgent reconstruction efforts."





Israeli Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, told The Jerusalem Post: "The votes today show that the UN is not interested in resolving the refugee issue or creating conditions for peace."





"UNRWA remains a corrupt and ineffective organization that teaches generations of Palestinian children to hate Jews and denies Israel's right to exist," he added.