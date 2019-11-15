NYC Conference
JPOST Digital Library
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Shapers of Israel American Politics
Jerusalem Post Israel News

UN Fourth Committee votes to extend UNRWA's mandate

Israeli Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, told The Jerusalem Post: "The votes today show that the UN is not interested in resolving the refugee issue or creating conditions for peace."

A Palestinian woman walks with her children near an entrance of the UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency) health center in the Shuafat refugee camp in east Jerusalem October 10, 2018 (photo credit: AMMAR AWAD / REUTERS)
A Palestinian woman walks with her children near an entrance of the UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency) health center in the Shuafat refugee camp in east Jerusalem October 10, 2018
(photo credit: AMMAR AWAD / REUTERS)
 WASHINGTON - The UN Fourth Committee voted on Friday to extend UNRWA's mandate until 2023, with no major changes.

Some 170 countries voted in favor, and seven countries, including Guatemala and Canada, abstained. The United States and Israel were the only two countries that opposed the resolution.

UNRWA was established 70 years ago. Its mandate is renewed every three years, in two stages — the first stage was today at the Fourth Committee. The second stage will take place in December at the General Assembly.

The resolution, which was approved on Friday, states that the UN is "expressing grave concern at the especially difficult situation of the Palestine refugees under occupation, including with regard to their safety, well-being and socioeconomic living conditions."

It also expressed "grave concern in particular at the grave humanitarian situation and socioeconomic conditions of the Palestine refugees in the Gaza Strip, and underlining the importance of emergency and humanitarian assistance and urgent reconstruction efforts."

Israeli Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, told The Jerusalem Post: "The votes today show that the UN is not interested in resolving the refugee issue or creating conditions for peace."

"UNRWA remains a corrupt and ineffective organization that teaches generations of Palestinian children to hate Jews and denies Israel's right to exist," he added.
 
"There is no reason why the UN has a refugee agency dedicated solely to the Palestinians. UNRWA is not interested in resettling Palestinian refugees but in extending its existence to undermine and threaten Israel's sovereignty. Instead of extending its mandate, UNRWA should be voted out of existence."
“We welcome the overwhelming international support provided by UN Member states in the UN General Assembly’s Fourth Committee to the renewal of UNRWA’s mandate this Friday afternoon," said Dr. Hanan Ashrawi, member of the Palestinian Third Way party and head of PLO's Department of Public Diplomacy and Policy. 

"This is a resounding victory for international law, justice, Palestine refugees, and for the UN agency that has so aptly served them for seven decades despite seemingly insurmountable challenges."

"The Palestinian people welcome this principled vote of support and genuinely appreciate all States that voted in favor of this resolution and stood up to the US-Israeli campaign of pressure and intimidation," the lawmaker said.
She added that Palestinians "view this vote as an unequivocal rejection of a malicious and cynical campaign led by the Trump administration and Israel to abolish UNRWA and revoke the inalienable rights of Palestine refugees."

"UNRWA shall continue serving Palestine refugees until the international community musters the required political will to reach a just and lasting solution for refugees, anchored in international law and relevant UN resolutions, including UN General Assembly resolution 194.”
Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.


Tags Palestinians United Nations unrwa
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Gaza report card: Assassination revealed IDF's strengths and weaknesses By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Family treasures, Bar Kochba’s cave and a message in time By LIAT COLLINS
Hillel Fuld Hillel's Tech Corner: Time isn’t just money,it can be life or death By HILLEL FULD
An employee arranges an Israeli national flag next to a U.S. one Beyond the red alert By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein. Stars and sand By WARREN GOLDSTEIN

Most Read

1 After a quiet night, a barrage of rockets strikes Israel
Flame and smoke are seen following an explosion in Gaza City November 12, 2019
2 Live Updates: Rockets fly over southern Israel, despite ceasefire
Iron Dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel
3 Cairo, UN working to halt IDF-Islamic Jihad violence
People run to take cover in Ashkelon after a rocket siren sounded in the city
4 After Gaza rocket fire, Indians tweet #IndiaWithIsrael in show of support
Israeli PM Netanyahu and Indian PM Modi shake hands at a press conference in New Delhi.
5 Bennett's warning to Gaza: Harm us by day, you won't make it through the night
IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi [L] with Defense Minister Naftali Bennett
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by