U.S. Air Force tests Israeli-made SMASH system for firing accuracy

SMASH 2000, in use by the IDF, was tested at the Beale Air Force Base in California last week.

By
August 22, 2019 12:41
1 minute read.
The SMASH 2000 fire control system. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

The US Air Force has showcased a cutting edge Israeli-made firing control system at the Beale Air Force Base in California.

According to a statement by the USAF on its website, Chief Master Sgt. Dustin Hall and Col. Andrew Clark, the 9th Reconnaissance Wing's command chief and commander, tested the SMASH 2000 fire control system developed by Smart Shooter last week.

“The 9th Security Force Squadron Airmen have been using off-the-shelf commercial technology to help train and improve how their missions are conducted to protect the installation,” the USAF said.

The SMASH 2000 fire control system has been using innovative technologies to help militaries and other security or law enforcement agencies accurately neutralize moving targets. It has a built-in storage system allowing for videos and images to be recorded for training and debriefings.

The SMASH 2000 sighting device attaches to a weapon and has built-in targeting algorithms that can track and accurately hit targets, including moving and aerial ones, at ranges of up to 120 meters, with the first shot.

With the system, the user selects and locks onto the target. As soon as the trigger is squeezed, the system calculates the target’s movement and predicts its next location using advanced image processing and algorithms. SMASH 2000 prevents the bullet from being fired until the target is precisely in its cross hairs.

“Smart Shooter’s Fire Control solutions are designed to give soldiers and law enforcement officers a decisive tactical edge in almost every operational scenario, maximizing force lethality and effectiveness throughout an engagement,” the company said, adding that “repurposed and occasionally armed civilian drones have become common, turning the concept of unmanned warfare back on national forces.”

The system has been in use by the IDF for several months along the Gaza border.The main international customer of the system is the US Special Forces.


