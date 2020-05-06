The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

‘Ultra-Orthodox suffering in COVID-19 pandemic due to sins of community'

In New York City, the ultra-Orthodox community has had both high infection rates and high mortality rates, with reports of over 300 deaths in the community.

By JEREMY SHARON  
MAY 6, 2020 14:10
RABBI AHARON LEIB SHTEINMAN, 103, Degel Hatorah’s spiritual leader, speaks at Kibbutz Hafetz Haim on Thursday, as Rabbi Gershon Edelstein (second left), 93, and others listen. (photo credit: JEREMY SHARON)
RABBI AHARON LEIB SHTEINMAN, 103, Degel Hatorah’s spiritual leader, speaks at Kibbutz Hafetz Haim on Thursday, as Rabbi Gershon Edelstein (second left), 93, and others listen.
(photo credit: JEREMY SHARON)
One of the two most senior ultra-Orthodox rabbis in Israel Rabbi Gershon Edelstein has said that the high rate of ultra-Orthodox infection rates in Israel and high death rate of the community abroad is due to sins committed by the ultra-Orthodox community itself.
In Israel, ultra-Orthodox cities and neighborhoods have suffered from the highest rate of COVID-19 infections, although the mortality rate in the community is reportedly not much higher than the general population.
In New York City, the ultra-Orthodox community has had both high infection rates and high mortality rates, with reports of over 300 deaths in the community.
Edelstein explained during a lesson he delivered by livestream video that when secular people transgress one of the religious commandments or laws they do due to a lack of knowledge about Judaism and Jewish law, and are therefore there transgressions are deemed to be unintentional.
The rabbi likened the status of secular people to the concept in Jewish law of an “infant that is kidnapped,” in reference to a situation in which Jewish children were kidnapped and raised without knowledge of Judaism and whose liability in Jewish law when transgressing a commandment is less than someone who is familiar with the religious precepts.
Ultra-Orthodox people however do know Jewish law and therefore when they transgress religious laws it is seen as an intentional act for which divine punishment is much more severe.
“The ultra-Orthodox who sin do not do so unintentionally and therefore [God’s] attribute of justice harms the ultra-Orthodox much more,” reasoned Edelstein.
The ultra-Orthodox community and leadership was criticized for not conforming early enough with the social-distancing orders to prevent the spread of COVID-19, which is thought to be one of the reasons it spread at a higher rate in the community.
Other reasons include the high population density in ultra-Orthodox communities and the high number of people per household, as well as social factors such as frequent communal gatherings for prayer services and religious celebrations.
Edelstein together with the other leader of the ultra-Orthodox, non-hassidic world Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky did not order educational institutions in the community to close down immediately following government orders, although Edelstein did close down the Ponovizeh Yeshiva which he heads and other institutions at an earlier stage than other institutions in the community.
During his address Tuesday night, Edelstein said that the ultra-Orthodox community should remain vigilant in observing social-distancing measures and said one should “not be lenient on them whatsoever, God forbid, this is about saving lives.


Tags Ultra-Orthodox Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel's politicians need to step up and serve the country - editorial By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Critical patriots needed to improve Israel-Diaspora relations By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef Remembering and celebrating under coronavirus lockdown – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Alan Dershowitz When Judges Rule: A comparison between the US and Israel By ALAN DERSHOWITZ
Emily Schrader The WHO: Sick with the UN’s corruption virus – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Italian scientist says she discovered main mechanism behind COVID-19
Medical workers in protective suits treat patients suffering with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome, Italy
2 Israel's IIBR finds antibody that neutralizes coronavirus
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
3 The novel coronavirus could last 2 years, 2nd wave could be worse - report
A woman reacts as a doctor wearing a protective glove takes a swab to test for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a residential area in Srinagar
4 NYC Mayor de Blasio criticized for tweet calling out 'Jewish community'
MAYOR BILL DE BLASIO. A long and rich history with the Orthodox Jewish community.
5 Preschool teachers: We will not return to work
A DAYCARE CENTER in Jerusalem. [Illustrative photo]
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by