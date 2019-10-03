Vote for the best Israeli artists in ICA awards

It’s time to vote for your favorite Israeli artists at the Israel Culture & Arts Awards (ICA Awards), now that the finalists were announced earlier this week by the America-Israel Cultural Foundation (AICF).



The winners of the awards, which honor the most exceptional Israeli artists in design, theater, music, art, dance, and television/film, will be determined by a combination of public voting and judges’ rankings.

The ICA Awards were inaugurated to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the America-Israel Cultural Foundation. The winners will be announced at the foundation’s 80th anniversary celebration on Sunday, November 17 at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York.“The ICA Awards were created to honor the ‘best of the best’ in Israeli arts and culture. Their talents span from producers and creators of award-winning HBO series to extraordinary visionaries in architecture, which can be seen around the globe,” said Josh Tanenbaum, President, Board of Directors, AICF. “Evidenced by the abundance of accomplished names, there is no shortage of talent and we salute and congratulate all our finalists. Each of the artists who have made it to this stage have had a remarkable impact in their field, and have helped advance Israeli arts and culture to new levels.”There are five categories: Visual Arts, Theater, Music, Film/TV and Dance.Among the high-profile nominees are Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot in the Film/TV category, which also includes Euphoria creator Ron Leshem, whose series was adapted into an HBO hit; actress Mili Avital; and documentary director, Tomer Heymann (Mr. Gaga).The subject of Mr. Gaga, former Batsheva artistic director and choreographer, Ohad Naharin, is himself a nominee in the Dance category.The Music category category includes such diverse artists as violin virtuoso Pinchas Zukerman and Idan Raichal, founder of the Idan Raichel Project, known for its fusion of traditional Hebrew, Arabic and Ethiopian music.To see the full list of nominees and to vote for your favorites, go to https://poll.app.do/ica-awards-public-voting The voting is open until October 13.

