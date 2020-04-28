WJC President Ronald S. Lauder sends well wishes to President Rivlin

In recognition of the 72nd anniversary of the establishment of Israel, World Jewish Congress President Ronald S. Lauder sent a letter of well wishes to Israeli President Reuven Rivlin. This year, Yom Ha’atzmaut, Israeli Independence Day, runs from sundown April 28 through sundown April 29. “Both the State of Israel and our Jewish communities are demonstrating exceptional fortitude and cohesion in the face of the pandemic," Lauder wrote. "Our difficult hour is also our finest. At a time when darkness seems to be descending upon the world, together we are lighting the candles of dedication, determination, and love. Now we must also raise our eyes and look toward tomorrow. As the pandemic begins to abate – with the resulting devastation plain for all to see – we must understand its implications for the near and far future.“Never before has the challenge of Jewish solidarity been greater," he continued. "More than ever, it is clear just how dependent we are on one another. It is doubly clear that we must overcome that which divides us, rediscover what unites us, and above all, support one another.”He closed, “We must act now to foster the Jewish spirit of enlightened, generous, humanistic, and democratic nationhood. And we must vow – as a unified extended family – to confront all that still lies ahead with courage and determination.”The full text of the letter can be found here.